Malabar Institute of Medical Sciences Settles Case with Sebi; Pays Around Rs 37 Lakh
While the adjudication proceedings were in progress, MIMS in January 2018 filed a settlement application with Sebi and proposed to pay Rs 36.97 lakh towards settlement charges.
The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) office building. (File photo)
New Delhi: Malabar Institute of Medical Sciences Ltd has settled a case of alleged violation of market norms with markets regulator Sebi after paying around Rs 37 lakh towards settlement charges.
The regulator noted that Malabar Institute of Medical Sciences (MIMS) had made allotments by way of private placements to 376 allottees and 128 allottees in January 2003 and May 2002 respectively, "deemed to be pursuant to a public offer and MIMS was required to comply with various statutory/regulatory requirements."
"However, MIMS allegedly did not comply with these requirements including that of seeking listing and filing of prospectus," Sebi said.
While the adjudication proceedings were in progress, MIMS in January 2018 filed a settlement application with Sebi and proposed to pay Rs 36.97 lakh towards settlement charges.
The amount, after the approval of panel of whole-time members of Sebi, was remitted by MIMS in September 2019.
Accordingly, "the pending adjudication proceedings initiated against the applicant...are disposed of," Sebi said.
Besides, the regulator said that enforcement actions including commencing of proceedings can be initiated if any representation made by MIMS in the settlement proceedings is subsequently discovered to be untrue.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
IPL 2019: KXIP Vs KKR, Can Russell And Narine Push KKR To Semifinals?
-
Thursday 04 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Will Wayanad Be A Safe Seat For Rahul Gandhi?
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Brexit So Far: What Led To The Chaos?
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Fighting Insurgency In Kashmir: 740 Soldiers Killed In 12 Years
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Shamima Begum, UK Teen Who Joined IS, Reveals Why She Has No Regrets
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|HDFC Bank
|1,257.25
|4.81
|ICICI Bank
|446.30
|6.90
|Axis Bank
|725.50
|6.64
|Maruti Suzuki
|6,897.85
|4.64
|HDFC
|2,162.00
|5.50
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Larsen
|1,527.65
|8.13
|Maruti Suzuki
|6,899.20
|4.77
|ICICI Bank
|445.20
|6.67
|Bajaj Finance
|4,027.85
|8.70
|HDFC Bank
|1,258.45
|4.86
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|BPCL
|450.85
|11.64
|Bajaj Finance
|4,023.75
|8.69
|Larsen
|1,528.50
|8.29
|Adani Ports
|410.95
|7.95
|Asian Paints
|1,802.75
|7.88
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Bajaj Finance
|4,027.85
|8.70
|Larsen
|1,527.65
|8.13
|Asian Paints
|1,804.25
|7.89
|ITC
|254.70
|6.95
|Axis Bank
|727.05
|6.81
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Zee Entertain
|271.60
|-9.89
|Infosys
|764.35
|-5.05
|Power Grid Corp
|188.30
|-4.03
|Tata Motors
|127.90
|-4.02
|NTPC
|116.05
|-3.17
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Infosys
|765.10
|-4.97
|Tata Motors
|127.85
|-4.16
|Power Grid Corp
|188.35
|-4.07
|NTPC
|115.80
|-3.42
|TCS
|2,014.75
|-2.46
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Ranbir Kapoor's Cousin Aadar Jain, Tara Sutaria Papped Post Dinner, Fuel Dating Rumours
- Horrifying Video Shows Snake Latching onto Man's Head After He Taunts It
- Sonakshi Sinha Replies to People Trolling Her For Not Answering KBC Ramayan Question
- Deepak Punia Books Tokyo Olympics Quota After Entering Semis at World Wrestling Championships
- Investors and Stock Holders are Celebrating Corporate Tax Cut News, With Memes