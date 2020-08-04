BUSINESS

Malaysia approves Lynas' application for waste treatment facility

Malaysia has approved Australian rare earths miner Lynas Corp's application to build a permanent disposal facility for waste treatment, a minister said on Tuesday.

  August 4, 2020, 11:52 AM IST
KUALA LUMPUR Malaysia has approved Australian rare earths miner Lynas Corp’s application to build a permanent disposal facility for waste treatment, a minister said on Tuesday.

Lynas can build its facility in a waste disposal site identified by the Pahang state government, Khairy Jamaluddin the science, technology and innovation minister, said in parliament.

Identifying a location for the permanent disposal facility was part of the requirements set by the Malaysia government when it renewed Lynas’ licence to operate in the country last year.

