Malaysia approves Lynas' application for waste treatment facility

KUALA LUMPUR Malaysia has approved Australian rare earths miner Lynas Corp’s application to build a permanent disposal facility for waste treatment, a minister said on Tuesday.
Lynas can build its facility in a waste disposal site identified by the Pahang state government, Khairy Jamaluddin the science, technology and innovation minister, said in parliament.
Identifying a location for the permanent disposal facility was part of the requirements set by the Malaysia government when it renewed Lynas’ licence to operate in the country last year.
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor
Array
(
[videos] => Array
(
[0] => Array
(
[id] => 5f28fc3159a51412a2775388
[youtube_id] => vFPUCUfq7uk
[title] => Sushant Death Probe: SSR's Family Lawyer Requests Bihar Govt For CBI Probe | CNN Newws18
)
[1] => Array
(
[id] => 5f28fa15db1d45129a344524
[youtube_id] => AOm-vC6IhNE
[title] => Heavy Rains In Mumbai Lead To Severe Water Logging In Dadar & Prabhadevi, Train Services Disrupted
)
)
[query] => https://pubstack.nw18.com/pubsync/v1/api/videos/recommended?source=n18english&channels=5d95e6c378c2f2492e2148a2,5d95e6c278c2f2492e214884,5d96f74de3f5f312274ca307&categories=5d95e6d7340a9e4981b2e10a&publish_min=2020-08-01T11:52:09.000Z&publish_max=2020-08-04T11:52:09.000Z&sort_by=date-relevance&order_by=0&limit=2
)