Malaysia to Buy More Sugar from India to Help Resolve Palm Oil Spat: Report
MSM Malaysia Holdings Berhad will buy 130,000 tonnes of raw sugar from India in the first quarter, the company told Reuters. The company bought around 88,000 tonnes of raw sugar from India in 2019.
A farmer harvests sugarcane in his field. (Image: Reuters)
Kuala Lampur: Malaysia's top sugar refiner said it will increase purchases of the commodity from India, which according to two sources is part of efforts to placate New Delhi amid an ongoing spat over palm oil.
MSM Malaysia Holdings Berhad will buy 130,000 tonnes of raw sugar from India in the first quarter, the company told Reuters. The company bought around 88,000 tonnes of raw sugar from India in 2019.
The company did not cite the palm oil dispute as a reason for the increase in purchases.
India, the world's largest edible oil buyer, this month halted Malaysian palm oil imports in a move seen as retaliation to Malaysian prime minister's comments criticising New Delhi over its policy on Kashmir.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Thursday 04 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Will Wayanad Be A Safe Seat For Rahul Gandhi?
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019 Brexit So Far: What Led To The Chaos?
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 Fighting Insurgency In Kashmir: 740 Soldiers Killed In 12 Years
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 Shamima Begum, UK Teen Who Joined IS, Reveals Why She Has No Regrets
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|HDFC
|2,429.00
|0.49
|Shriram Trans
|1,083.00
|0.78
|Larsen
|1,326.20
|2.47
|Indiabulls Hsg
|309.75
|4.56
|SBI
|318.90
|0.89
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Tech Mahindra
|774.50
|-0.46
|HUL
|2,041.10
|-0.49
|Asian Paints
|1,769.50
|-0.49
|HDFC Bank
|1,237.80
|-0.21
|IndusInd Bank
|1,325.40
|-0.17
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Desi Queen Elizabeth's Hilarious ‘Rant’ About Meghan and Harry is Every Punjabi Mom Ever
- 'What's Your Take on CAA?' Fans Wanted Shah Rukh Khan to Break His Silence on #AskSRK
- Bigg Boss 13 Winner Prediction: Hold on Sidharth-Asim, There's Shehnaaz-Rashami
- FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup Will Inspire Young Girls to Take up Football: Tournament Director Roma Khanna
- Thailand Masters: Indian Campaign Over on Day 1 as Saina, Srikanth, Sameer and Prannoy Lose in Round 1