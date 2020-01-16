Malaysia to Resolve Concerns Over Palm Oil Exports After India Imposes Restrictions
A Malaysian Minister said that despite the restrictions, the ministry will continuously engage these markets, including through diplomatic channels, to seek amicable solutions to restore market confidence.
Image for representation only.
Kuala Lumpur: Malaysia will use diplomatic channels as it moves to resolve concerns over palm oil exports after India imposed some curbs last week, a minister said on Thursday.
"This year, we foresee more challenges in some of our major markets," Teresa Kok, the Southeast Asian nation's primary industries minister, told an industry conference. A key concern was India's imposition of restrictions on RBD palm oil, she added, referring to refined palm oil.
"Despite these developments, the ministry will continuously engage these markets, including through diplomatic channels, to seek amicable solutions to restore market confidence and further strengthen existing and potential markets."
Malaysia aims to boost palm oil use for biodiesel to 1.3 million tonnes a year through the B20 and B7 programmes for the transport and industrial sectors, she added
