English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Malaysia's Petronas Signs First Term LNG Supply Deal in India
he 70 million-tonnes-a-year target means India would need to import more than China took last year via both pipelines and tankers, and it would put Indian purchases close to the level of top importer Japan.
The world's third-biggest LNG supplier, Petronas, has signed its first term agreement to supply liquefied natural gas (LNG) in India. (File Photo: Reuters)
KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian state energy firm Petroliam Nasional Berhad, or Petronas, said on Thursday it has signed its first term agreement to supply liquefied natural gas (LNG) in India.
Petronas has signed a sale and purchase agreement to supply LNG to H-Energy Mideast DMCC (HEMD), it said in a statement. The value of the deal and the volume of LNG were not disclosed.
Dubai-based HEMD is part of the LNG arm of Indian real estate group Hiranandani Group.
Earlier this month, an Indian government official said India's push to more than double the share of natural gas in its energy mix to 15 percent by 2022 will require a huge increase in imports and the construction of more LNG terminals.
The 70 million-tonnes-a-year target means India would need to import more than China took last year via both pipelines and tankers, and it would put Indian purchases close to the level of top importer Japan.
Petronas, the world's third-biggest LNG supplier, has been trying to tap new markets for LNG at a time when global supply has exceeded demand. A company official had earlier flagged South Asia as an area of significant growth potential
Also Watch
Petronas has signed a sale and purchase agreement to supply LNG to H-Energy Mideast DMCC (HEMD), it said in a statement. The value of the deal and the volume of LNG were not disclosed.
Dubai-based HEMD is part of the LNG arm of Indian real estate group Hiranandani Group.
Earlier this month, an Indian government official said India's push to more than double the share of natural gas in its energy mix to 15 percent by 2022 will require a huge increase in imports and the construction of more LNG terminals.
The 70 million-tonnes-a-year target means India would need to import more than China took last year via both pipelines and tankers, and it would put Indian purchases close to the level of top importer Japan.
Petronas, the world's third-biggest LNG supplier, has been trying to tap new markets for LNG at a time when global supply has exceeded demand. A company official had earlier flagged South Asia as an area of significant growth potential
Also Watch
-
Watch: Tiny Indian Sanctuary Sees Increase in One-Horned Rhinos
-
Friday 09 March , 2018
REEL Movie Awards 2018 Where Content Triumphs Cliches, Vote and Win a Smartphone
-
Saturday 17 March , 2018
When Aditya Chopra Called Ranveer Singh 'Fugly'
-
Monday 19 March , 2018
Putin Tightens Grip Over Russia With Landslide Win
-
Thursday 15 March , 2018
India's First Female Bagpiper Teaches You How To Learn In Isolation
Watch: Tiny Indian Sanctuary Sees Increase in One-Horned Rhinos
Friday 09 March , 2018 REEL Movie Awards 2018 Where Content Triumphs Cliches, Vote and Win a Smartphone
Saturday 17 March , 2018 When Aditya Chopra Called Ranveer Singh 'Fugly'
Monday 19 March , 2018 Putin Tightens Grip Over Russia With Landslide Win
Thursday 15 March , 2018 India's First Female Bagpiper Teaches You How To Learn In Isolation
Most Active
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Tata Steel
|593.00
|+18.05
|+3.14
|HDFC
|1,800.05
|+25.55
|+1.44
|Reliance
|889.80
|-5.70
|-0.64
|TCS
|2,864.85
|+33.85
|+1.20
|IDBI Bank
|73.70
|-0.05
|-0.07
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|ICICI Bank
|291.75
|-3.25
|-1.10
|Tata Steel
|593.30
|+18.25
|+3.17
|Infosys
|1,162.10
|+14.95
|+1.30
|Kotak Mahindra
|1,045.60
|-5.75
|-0.55
|IDBI Bank
|73.65
|+0.50
|+0.68
Top Gainers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Bharti Infratel
|341.90
|+16.55
|+5.09
|Tech Mahindra
|633.40
|+23.50
|+3.85
|Eicher Motors
|28,360.45
|+957.40
|+3.49
|Tata Steel
|593.00
|+18.05
|+3.14
|Sun Pharma
|508.75
|+11.10
|+2.23
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Tata Steel
|593.30
|+18.25
|+3.17
|Sun Pharma
|508.85
|+10.95
|+2.20
|Wipro
|293.75
|+5.70
|+1.98
|Dr Reddys Labs
|2,157.40
|+39.20
|+1.85
|Adani Ports
|369.20
|+5.35
|+1.47
Top Losers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Vedanta
|287.10
|-20.10
|-6.54
|IOC
|173.85
|-4.05
|-2.28
|ONGC
|174.10
|-2.75
|-1.55
|BPCL
|424.90
|-5.85
|-1.36
|Cipla
|552.90
|-6.85
|-1.22
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|ONGC
|174.10
|-2.50
|-1.42
|ICICI Bank
|291.75
|-3.25
|-1.10
|Yes Bank
|302.05
|-2.80
|-0.92
|Reliance
|889.55
|-5.75
|-0.64
|NTPC
|166.10
|-0.95
|-0.57
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Proteas Will Play With Same Intensity, Says Dean Elgar
- Show Your True Colors With These Catwalk-approved Alternatives To Red Lipstick
- Schweinsteiger And Wife Ivanovic Celebrate Birth of First Child
- Stephen Hawking's Last Research Paper Could Prove The Existence of Multiple Universes
- Self-driving Uber Car Kills Arizona Woman Crossing Street