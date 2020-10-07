Manoj Kumar Appointed Chairman and Managing Director of Western Coalfields Ltd

Manoj Kumar has been appointed as the chairman and managing director of the Western Coalfields Limited (WCL), according to a personnel ministry order issued on Wednesday.

Kumar is presently working as the director (technical) in the WCL. He has been appointed to the post of CMD of the WCL till the date of his superannuation — January 31, 2024, the order said.

A miniratna company, the WCL is a subsidiary of the Coal India Limited.