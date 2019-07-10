Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Manpasand Beverages Drops 5% as Another Auditor Resigns

Manpasand Beverages stock has lost over 63% since 24 May after top executives of the Vadodara-based company were arrested for an alleged Rs 40-crore fraud involving fake invoicing related to GST.

Trending Desk

Updated:July 10, 2019, 11:14 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Manpasand Beverages Drops 5% as Another Auditor Resigns
Image for representation.
Loading...

Manpasand Beverages Ltd shares dropped 5% in trade on Wednesday after another auditor, Mehra Goel and Co. Chartered Accountants, resigned amid the ongoing investigation in the GST fraud case.

In a regulatory filing to stock exchanges, Manpasand Beverages said that Mehra Goel and Co. resigned as the company’s statutory auditor due to “recent developments, including action and investigation initiated by the Goods and Sevices Tax authorities in relation to Manpasand Beverages...”

Mehra Goel and Co. is the second auditor to resign from Manpasand Beverages after Deloitte Haskins and Sells quit in May 2018, citing that the company was not sharing “significant information”.

At 1041 am, shares of Manpasand Beverages were locked in a lower circuit of 5%, trading at Rs 38.85 apiece. The stock has lost over 63% since 24 May after top executives of the Vadodara-based company were arrested for an alleged Rs 40-crore fraud involving fake invoicing related to GST.

The Central Goods and Services Tax Commissionerate Vadodara-II had said in May that the company’s managing director Abhishek Singh, his brother Harshvardhan Singh and chief financial officer Paresh Thakkar have been arrested after a raid on 23 May.

The CGST statement said the investigation unearthed a network of more than 30 fake units across the country that were used by Manpasand Beverages to commit fraud by availing illegal credit.

“Multi-locational searches were conducted on various premises of Manpasand Beverages on 23 May. The searches resulted into an unveiling of a huge racket of creating fake units for availing fraudulent credit and committing tax evasion of Rs 40 crore and involving turnover of Rs 300 crore approximately,” the statement added.

Manpasand Beverages is the manufacturer of fruit juices and sells them under the brand names of X-Cite, Mango Sip, Siznal, Aprilla. Interestingly, the company is yet to file its results for the March 2019 quarter.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
S&P BSE SENSEX

38,487.76 -243.06 ( -0.63%)

NIFTY 50

11,483.40 -72.50 ( -0.63%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Interglobe Avi 1,369.90 -12.54
TCS 2,103.90 -1.38
Titan Company 1,104.65 0.52
Bajaj Finance 3,524.80 -2.17
Yes Bank 92.60 1.37
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
Interglobe Avi 1,382.00 -11.74
AAVAS Financier 1,510.60 0.67
SpiceJet 121.90 3.97
Future Retail 471.50 -1.11
TCS 2,103.60 -1.31
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 92.60 1.37
Coal India 232.25 1.15
Wipro 267.75 0.85
Titan Company 1,103.95 0.45
Kotak Mahindra 1,470.15 0.50
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 92.60 1.37
Coal India 232.20 1.18
Kotak Mahindra 1,470.40 0.50
Sun Pharma 390.05 0.92
HDFC Bank 2,384.40 0.23
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Tata Motors 149.45 -4.08
Tata Steel 451.90 -3.53
JSW Steel 253.40 -3.41
Axis Bank 766.50 -2.51
Larsen 1,488.90 -2.47
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Tata Motors 149.60 -3.95
Tata Steel 452.15 -3.46
Axis Bank 766.95 -2.45
Larsen 1,489.05 -2.46
Bharti Airtel 356.05 -1.70
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram