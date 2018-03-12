English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Manufacturing, Capital & Consumer Goods Push IIP Growth to 7.5 Per Cent
India's factory production grew in January to 7.5 per cent over the same month last year, and marginally over the 7.1 per cent recorded in December 2017, official data showed on Monday.
Image for representation only.
New Delhi: Industrial production grow at a high rate of 7.5 per cent in January 2018 against 3.5 per cent in the year-ago month on the back of good show by manufacturing coupled with higher offtake of consumer and capital goods.
The Index of Industrial Production (IIP) had grown at 7.1 per cent in December 2017, according to the data released by the Central Statistics Office (CSO) on Monday.
The IIP growth in January this year was mainly on account of uptick in manufacturing sector which constitutes 77.63 per cent of the index. It grew by 8.7 per cent during the month as compared to 2.5 per cent in January 2017, showing signs of recovery in the economy.
Capital goods, a barometer of investments, showed a sharp increase in output by 14.6 per cent in January, 2018 as against a decline of 0.6 per cent year ago.
Consumer non-durable goods, which are mainly fast moving consumer goods, too showed an increase of 10.5 per cent as against a growth of 9.6 per cent. Consumer durable goods recorded a growth rate of 8 per cent in January 2018 against a contraction of 2 per cent a year ago.
However, the mining sector saw a flat growth of 0.1 per cent compared to 8.6 per cent a year ago.
As per use-based classification, the growth rates in January 2018 over January 2017 are 5.8 per cent in primary goods, 4.9 per cent in intermediate goods and 6.8 per cent in Infrastructure/ Construction Goods.
In terms of industries, 16 out of 23 industry groups in the manufacturing sector showed positive growth during January, 2018.
IIP grew at 4.1 per cent in April-January this fiscal as compared to 5 per cent in same period in previous financial year.
Also Watch
The Index of Industrial Production (IIP) had grown at 7.1 per cent in December 2017, according to the data released by the Central Statistics Office (CSO) on Monday.
The IIP growth in January this year was mainly on account of uptick in manufacturing sector which constitutes 77.63 per cent of the index. It grew by 8.7 per cent during the month as compared to 2.5 per cent in January 2017, showing signs of recovery in the economy.
Capital goods, a barometer of investments, showed a sharp increase in output by 14.6 per cent in January, 2018 as against a decline of 0.6 per cent year ago.
Consumer non-durable goods, which are mainly fast moving consumer goods, too showed an increase of 10.5 per cent as against a growth of 9.6 per cent. Consumer durable goods recorded a growth rate of 8 per cent in January 2018 against a contraction of 2 per cent a year ago.
However, the mining sector saw a flat growth of 0.1 per cent compared to 8.6 per cent a year ago.
As per use-based classification, the growth rates in January 2018 over January 2017 are 5.8 per cent in primary goods, 4.9 per cent in intermediate goods and 6.8 per cent in Infrastructure/ Construction Goods.
In terms of industries, 16 out of 23 industry groups in the manufacturing sector showed positive growth during January, 2018.
IIP grew at 4.1 per cent in April-January this fiscal as compared to 5 per cent in same period in previous financial year.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Bijaya Das
-
Watch: Off Centre With R Balki
-
Saturday 10 March , 2018
Watch | Ranveer Singh Interviews Manchester United Legend Nemanja Vidic
-
Friday 09 March , 2018
REEL Movie Awards 2018 Where Content Triumphs Cliches, Vote and Win a Smartphone
-
Friday 09 March , 2018
Watch Now: Interview With 3 Storeys' Cast Feat. Renuka Shahane, Pulkit Samrat, Masumeh Makhija
-
Friday 09 March , 2018
North Korea US Relations: Donald Trump Announces Historic Meeting with Kim Jong-un | World in Flux
Watch: Off Centre With R Balki
Saturday 10 March , 2018 Watch | Ranveer Singh Interviews Manchester United Legend Nemanja Vidic
Friday 09 March , 2018 REEL Movie Awards 2018 Where Content Triumphs Cliches, Vote and Win a Smartphone
Friday 09 March , 2018 Watch Now: Interview With 3 Storeys' Cast Feat. Renuka Shahane, Pulkit Samrat, Masumeh Makhija
Friday 09 March , 2018 North Korea US Relations: Donald Trump Announces Historic Meeting with Kim Jong-un | World in Flux
Most Active
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Tata Steel
|622.90
|+16.15
|+2.66
|SBI
|252.85
|-0.40
|-0.16
|HDFC
|1,858.05
|+39.45
|+2.17
|IOC
|400.65
|+15.15
|+3.93
|ITC
|270.10
|+10.85
|+4.19
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Avanti Feeds
|2,281.70
|-76.00
|-3.22
|Tata Steel
|622.70
|+17.10
|+2.82
|IDBI Bank
|64.70
|-6.00
|-8.49
|HUL
|1,324.55
|+23.95
|+1.84
|Adani Ports
|386.05
|+8.75
|+2.32
Top Gainers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Bharti Airtel
|421.55
|+19.40
|+4.82
|Vedanta
|317.40
|+13.25
|+4.36
|ITC
|270.10
|+10.85
|+4.19
|NTPC
|171.15
|+6.75
|+4.11
|IOC
|400.65
|+15.15
|+3.93
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Bharti Airtel
|420.75
|+18.80
|+4.68
|NTPC
|171.00
|+7.10
|+4.33
|ITC
|270.00
|+10.60
|+4.09
|Tata Motors
|352.20
|+10.50
|+3.07
|Tata Steel
|622.70
|+17.10
|+2.82
Top Losers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Coal India
|297.65
|-6.40
|-2.10
|Aurobindo Pharm
|582.85
|-9.60
|-1.62
|SBI
|252.85
|-0.40
|-0.16
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Coal India
|297.80
|-6.90
|-2.26
|SBI
|252.85
|-0.30
|-0.12
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Varun Dhawan's October Welcomes You To The Intense, Heart-Warming World of Shoojit Sircar; Watch Trailer
- Here's Why New Nokia Phones Are Even Stronger Than Before; Interaction With Juho Sarvikas
- Pragmatic Jose Mourinho Passes Chelsea & Liverpool Test But Crunch Games Await Manchester United
- Deepika Padukone or Kareena Kapoor Khan: Who Sported The White Outfit Better?
- Watch | Ranveer Singh Interviews Manchester United Legend Nemanja Vidic