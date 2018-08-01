English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Manufacturing Sector Activity Eases in July Amid Softer Increase in Output, New Orders: PMI
Although modest, the latest improvement in the health of the manufacturing sector was the second-strongest after June.
Image for representation.
Loading...
New Delhi: The country's manufacturing sector activity moderated in July amid softer increase in output, new orders and employment, says a monthly survey.
The Nikkei India Manufacturing Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) stood at 52.3 in July, down from 53.1 in June.
This is the 12th consecutive month that the manufacturing PMI remained above the 50-point mark. In PMI parlance, a print above 50 means expansion, while a score below that denotes contraction.
"The recent improvement in Indian manufacturing conditions lost some impetus in July, with softer rises in output, new orders and employment," said Aashna Dodhia, Economist at IHS Markit and author of the report.
Although modest, the latest improvement in the health of the manufacturing sector was the second-strongest after June.
"We must not lose sight of the fact that the sector continued on a steady expansionary path, as production and new business rose at marked rates. Moreover, July survey data pointed to strong demand from both domestic and international sources," Dodhia said.
Although softening slightly since June, both domestic and export orders rose for the ninth consecutive month in July.
Reflecting sustained periods of growth in output and new orders, firms were encouraged to raise their staffing levels for the fourth successive month in July, the survey added.
Meanwhile, business sentiment strengthened to a three-month high, but remained below the historical average as some respondents expressed fears of a potential slowdown in the year ahead.
"Indeed, IHS Markit recently downgraded its forecast of real GDP growth to 7.1 per cent in (FY) 2018, reflecting rising headwinds to expansion, including high oil prices, large capital outflows from emerging markets, and tighter domestic monetary policy," Dodhia said.
Meanwhile, the 6-member Monetary Policy Committee (MPC), headed by RBI Governor Urjit Patel, is holding three-day deliberations that started on July 30 to decide on the key interest rate amid elevated oil prices and inflation.
The resolution of the MPC will be made public this afternoon.
Also Watch
The Nikkei India Manufacturing Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) stood at 52.3 in July, down from 53.1 in June.
This is the 12th consecutive month that the manufacturing PMI remained above the 50-point mark. In PMI parlance, a print above 50 means expansion, while a score below that denotes contraction.
"The recent improvement in Indian manufacturing conditions lost some impetus in July, with softer rises in output, new orders and employment," said Aashna Dodhia, Economist at IHS Markit and author of the report.
Although modest, the latest improvement in the health of the manufacturing sector was the second-strongest after June.
"We must not lose sight of the fact that the sector continued on a steady expansionary path, as production and new business rose at marked rates. Moreover, July survey data pointed to strong demand from both domestic and international sources," Dodhia said.
Although softening slightly since June, both domestic and export orders rose for the ninth consecutive month in July.
Reflecting sustained periods of growth in output and new orders, firms were encouraged to raise their staffing levels for the fourth successive month in July, the survey added.
Meanwhile, business sentiment strengthened to a three-month high, but remained below the historical average as some respondents expressed fears of a potential slowdown in the year ahead.
"Indeed, IHS Markit recently downgraded its forecast of real GDP growth to 7.1 per cent in (FY) 2018, reflecting rising headwinds to expansion, including high oil prices, large capital outflows from emerging markets, and tighter domestic monetary policy," Dodhia said.
Meanwhile, the 6-member Monetary Policy Committee (MPC), headed by RBI Governor Urjit Patel, is holding three-day deliberations that started on July 30 to decide on the key interest rate amid elevated oil prices and inflation.
The resolution of the MPC will be made public this afternoon.
Also Watch
-
Akshay Kumar Chats About Gold, Twinkle's New Book And More
-
Sunday 29 July , 2018
Kiara Advani Talks About Her Wedding Outfit, Shyamal-Bhumika’s Couture Line and More
-
Friday 27 July , 2018
Life of DMK Patriarch M Karunanidhi, a Timeline of the Life of the Ex Tamil Nadu CM
-
Friday 27 July , 2018
Mission: Impossible - Fallout Review: Tom Cruise Delivers An Incredible Performance
-
Friday 27 July , 2018
Sky Diving in Egypt: Sky Divers' POV Offers Spectacular View of the Pyramids
Akshay Kumar Chats About Gold, Twinkle's New Book And More
Sunday 29 July , 2018 Kiara Advani Talks About Her Wedding Outfit, Shyamal-Bhumika’s Couture Line and More
Friday 27 July , 2018 Life of DMK Patriarch M Karunanidhi, a Timeline of the Life of the Ex Tamil Nadu CM
Friday 27 July , 2018 Mission: Impossible - Fallout Review: Tom Cruise Delivers An Incredible Performance
Friday 27 July , 2018 Sky Diving in Egypt: Sky Divers' POV Offers Spectacular View of the Pyramids
Loading...
Most Active
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Tata Motors
|258.60
|-5.50
|-2.08
|Reliance
|1,192.65
|+6.65
|+0.56
|Maruti Suzuki
|9,326.55
|-194.00
|-2.04
|SBI
|290.95
|-2.55
|-0.87
|Ashok Leyland
|115.80
|+3.00
|+2.66
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|HDFC
|1,988.15
|-6.60
|-0.33
|Infosys
|1,355.70
|-9.30
|-0.68
|Tata Motors
|258.55
|-5.60
|-2.12
|Reliance
|1,193.05
|+7.20
|+0.61
|Ashok Leyland
|115.90
|+3.10
|+2.75
Top Gainers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|HPCL
|290.85
|+6.05
|+2.12
|Bajaj Finance
|2,748.00
|+50.10
|+1.86
|IOC
|167.40
|+3.05
|+1.86
|Bajaj Finserv
|7,104.30
|+127.00
|+1.82
|Lupin
|839.25
|+14.85
|+1.80
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Sun Pharma
|575.45
|+8.80
|+1.55
|TCS
|1,970.00
|+28.75
|+1.48
|Bajaj Auto
|2,733.35
|+32.65
|+1.21
|Power Grid Corp
|184.40
|+2.20
|+1.21
|Coal India
|263.60
|+1.90
|+0.73
Top Losers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Eicher Motors
|27,187.00
|-611.55
|-2.20
|Tata Motors
|258.65
|-5.45
|-2.06
|Maruti Suzuki
|9,326.55
|-194.00
|-2.04
|Indiabulls Hsg
|1,280.10
|-16.95
|-1.31
|Axis Bank
|544.05
|-6.35
|-1.15
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Tata Motors
|258.55
|-5.60
|-2.12
|Maruti Suzuki
|9,334.95
|-171.45
|-1.80
|Wipro
|273.80
|-3.00
|-1.08
|Axis Bank
|544.45
|-5.65
|-1.03
|SBI
|291.05
|-2.35
|-0.80
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Mulk: Rishi Kapoor-Starrer to Release As Per Schedule on August 3, Rules Mumbai Court
- A Special Flight: Pilot Daughter Flew Her Air-Hostess Mother on The Day of Her Retirement
- Smarter Smartphones on The Way as 80% of New Phones Will Have AI by 2023
- Stuart Broad Admits Hectic Schedule May Force Rotation of Fast Bowlers in India Series
- MS Dhoni Goes Retro with Latest Hairstyle
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...