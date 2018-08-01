GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Manufacturing Sector Activity Eases in July Amid Softer Increase in Output, New Orders: PMI

Although modest, the latest improvement in the health of the manufacturing sector was the second-strongest after June.

PTI

Updated:August 1, 2018, 11:16 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Manufacturing Sector Activity Eases in July Amid Softer Increase in Output, New Orders: PMI
Image for representation.
Loading...
New Delhi: The country's manufacturing sector activity moderated in July amid softer increase in output, new orders and employment, says a monthly survey.

The Nikkei India Manufacturing Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) stood at 52.3 in July, down from 53.1 in June.

This is the 12th consecutive month that the manufacturing PMI remained above the 50-point mark. In PMI parlance, a print above 50 means expansion, while a score below that denotes contraction.

"The recent improvement in Indian manufacturing conditions lost some impetus in July, with softer rises in output, new orders and employment," said Aashna Dodhia, Economist at IHS Markit and author of the report.

Although modest, the latest improvement in the health of the manufacturing sector was the second-strongest after June.

"We must not lose sight of the fact that the sector continued on a steady expansionary path, as production and new business rose at marked rates. Moreover, July survey data pointed to strong demand from both domestic and international sources," Dodhia said.

Although softening slightly since June, both domestic and export orders rose for the ninth consecutive month in July.

Reflecting sustained periods of growth in output and new orders, firms were encouraged to raise their staffing levels for the fourth successive month in July, the survey added.

Meanwhile, business sentiment strengthened to a three-month high, but remained below the historical average as some respondents expressed fears of a potential slowdown in the year ahead.

"Indeed, IHS Markit recently downgraded its forecast of real GDP growth to 7.1 per cent in (FY) 2018, reflecting rising headwinds to expansion, including high oil prices, large capital outflows from emerging markets, and tighter domestic monetary policy," Dodhia said.

Meanwhile, the 6-member Monetary Policy Committee (MPC), headed by RBI Governor Urjit Patel, is holding three-day deliberations that started on July 30 to decide on the key interest rate amid elevated oil prices and inflation.

The resolution of the MPC will be made public this afternoon.

Also Watch

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
S&P BSE Sensex

37,558.61 -47.97 ( -0.13%)

Nifty 50

11,351.75 -4.75 ( -0.04%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Tata Motors 258.60 -5.50 -2.08
Reliance 1,192.65 +6.65 +0.56
Maruti Suzuki 9,326.55 -194.00 -2.04
SBI 290.95 -2.55 -0.87
Ashok Leyland 115.80 +3.00 +2.66
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
HDFC 1,988.15 -6.60 -0.33
Infosys 1,355.70 -9.30 -0.68
Tata Motors 258.55 -5.60 -2.12
Reliance 1,193.05 +7.20 +0.61
Ashok Leyland 115.90 +3.10 +2.75
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
HPCL 290.85 +6.05 +2.12
Bajaj Finance 2,748.00 +50.10 +1.86
IOC 167.40 +3.05 +1.86
Bajaj Finserv 7,104.30 +127.00 +1.82
Lupin 839.25 +14.85 +1.80
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Sun Pharma 575.45 +8.80 +1.55
TCS 1,970.00 +28.75 +1.48
Bajaj Auto 2,733.35 +32.65 +1.21
Power Grid Corp 184.40 +2.20 +1.21
Coal India 263.60 +1.90 +0.73
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Eicher Motors 27,187.00 -611.55 -2.20
Tata Motors 258.65 -5.45 -2.06
Maruti Suzuki 9,326.55 -194.00 -2.04
Indiabulls Hsg 1,280.10 -16.95 -1.31
Axis Bank 544.05 -6.35 -1.15
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Tata Motors 258.55 -5.60 -2.12
Maruti Suzuki 9,334.95 -171.45 -1.80
Wipro 273.80 -3.00 -1.08
Axis Bank 544.45 -5.65 -1.03
SBI 291.05 -2.35 -0.80
See all Top Losers »

Video Wall

What is NRC? What Happens to Those Whose Names are Left Out ?

What is NRC? What Happens to Those Whose Names are Left Out ?

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...