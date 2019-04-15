English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
March Wholesale Price Inflation Accelerates to 3.18 %
Wholesale food prices in March rose 3.89 percent year-on-year, compared with a 3.29 percent jump a month earlier, the data showed.
Image for representation. (Photo: Reuters)
New Delhi: India's annual wholesale price inflation in March accelerated to 3.18 percent, its highest in three months, government data showed on Monday, boosted by a jump in the prices of food and fuel products.
Last month, the wholesale price inflation was in line with the forecast of 3.20 percent by economists in a Reuters poll, and higher than provisional 2.93 percent in February.
