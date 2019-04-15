SPONSORED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

March Wholesale Price Inflation Accelerates to 3.18 %

Wholesale food prices in March rose 3.89 percent year-on-year, compared with a 3.29 percent jump a month earlier, the data showed.

Reuters

Updated:April 15, 2019, 2:00 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
March Wholesale Price Inflation Accelerates to 3.18 %
Image for representation. (Photo: Reuters)
Loading...
New Delhi: India's annual wholesale price inflation in March accelerated to 3.18 percent, its highest in three months, government data showed on Monday, boosted by a jump in the prices of food and fuel products.

Last month, the wholesale price inflation was in line with the forecast of 3.20 percent by economists in a Reuters poll, and higher than provisional 2.93 percent in February.

Wholesale food prices in March rose 3.89 percent year-on-year, compared with a 3.29 percent jump a month earlier, the data showed.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
S&P BSE SENSEX

38,905.84 +138.73 ( +0.36%)

NIFTY 50

11,690.35 +46.90 ( +0.40%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Infosys 727.50 -2.71
TCS 2,113.30 4.90
PC Jeweller 126.05 12.65
Tata Motors 231.75 7.32
Metropolis 959.85 9.07
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
ICICI Bank 392.75 -0.43
Bajaj Finance 3,022.55 0.51
PC Jeweller 126.25 12.77
SpiceJet 119.35 8.60
Tata Motors 231.05 7.04
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Tata Motors 231.75 7.32
TCS 2,113.30 4.90
Coal India 250.00 3.82
Tata Steel 553.15 3.65
Hero Motocorp 2,700.70 2.30
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Tata Motors 231.05 7.04
TCS 2,110.05 4.78
Coal India 250.10 4.30
Tata Steel 552.00 3.42
Hero Motocorp 2,701.40 2.32
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Infosys 727.50 -2.71
Bharti Infratel 308.45 -1.97
Sun Pharma 458.65 -1.38
Yes Bank 265.50 -0.90
IOC 154.00 -0.87
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Infosys 726.65 -2.83
Sun Pharma 458.45 -1.26
Yes Bank 265.35 -0.93
ONGC 156.55 -0.79
Asian Paints 1,428.20 -0.65
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram