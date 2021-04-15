Marginal Hike in Gold and Silver Prices; Check Rates Here

On Thursday, April 15, gold and silver prices witnessed a marginal increase in the country. For one gram of 22-carat gold, the rate jumped by Rs 9 as the cost stood at Rs 4,485 compared to Rs 4,476 on the previous day. The price of 10 grams of 22-carat-gold hiked by Rs 90 to stand at Rs 44,850 from the earlier rate of Rs 44,760 on the previous day. According to Good Returns, the price of 24-carat yellow metal too surged by Rs 90 similar to that of 22-carat of the metal as the cost of 10 grams stood at Rs 45,850 compared to Rs 45,760 on the earlier day. Silver prices gained Rs 1.30 per gram to Rs 67.60.

To purchase the metal in various cities, here is what one will have to pay today:

Delhi: For 10 grams of 22-carat gold in the national capital the rate is Rs 45,950. While for 24-carat gold of the same quantity the cost is Rs 50,120.

Chennai: The buyer of the yellow metal will have to pay Rs 43,740 for 10 grams of 22-carat gold in Chennai while for 24-carat gold of the same quantity the rate is Rs 47,690.

Kolkata: The rate for 10 grams of 22-carat gold in Kolkata stood at Rs 46,380 while for 24-carat the price is Rs 49,080 per 10 grams.

Mumbai: For 10 grams of 22-carat yellow metal in Mumbai the cost is Rs 44,850, while for 10 grams of 24-carat gold it is Rs 1,000 more at 45,850.

The gold prices in the international market increased by 0.01 percent to stand at USD 1,736.50 per ounce on Thursday. Also, in the last 30 days, the performance of the yellow metal has jumped 0.32 percent which is equivalent to USD 5.50.

On Thursday, silver rates jumped to Rs 676 for 10 grams from the earlier cost of Rs 663 as the rate of the metal increased by Rs 13.

Rs 67,600 is the price which one will have to pay for buying the metal in Delhi, Mumbai and Kolkata for one kilogram. While in Chennai and Hyderabad the rate stood at Rs 71,900 for the same quantity.

