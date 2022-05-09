Marico Boss Harsh Mariwala Shares Secret to Manage Time Efficiently; Here's What he Says

Harsh Mariwala, the founder and chairman of India’s leading consumer goods giant Marico, is known for his love to share life lessons for those who are just starting out their careers. The Marico boss recently took to his LinkedIn profile to share another valuable lesson on time management and the ability to do planning, which can potentially boost one’s productivity while doing some work. Mariwala often shares knowledge-imbibing posts on social media.

The 71-year-old, who likes to resort to social media often to share his experience and educate the future generation, said on Monday, May 9 that since he has several responsibilities as the top boss of a company, and board of other companies, he always keeps his calendar ready. He has to attend a series of meetings every year, and he decides the timings of these meetings at the beginning of every year so that he does not have to fix them on a day-to-day basis thereby wasting time, and everyone is aware of the schedule beforehand.

“Every month, I have a review meeting for Marico Limited, Kaya Limited, Mariwala Health Initiative, Marico Innovation Foundation, Sharrp Ventures | Harsh Mariwala Family Office and ASCENT Foundation. Besides these, I’m also on the board of other companies. The timings for these meetings are predecided at the beginning of the year. This way, we don’t waste any time fixing these meetings and everybody is aware of the schedules. Then, I prioritize what matters to me & add those things to the calendar. If you can manage your time, you can manage your life," said Mariwala in his LinkedIn post that has nearly a thousand reactions as of 6 pm today.

This is not the first time the industry veteran has given management lessons to his followers, and he has done so on several occasions. He had once shared on his Twitter profile a funny video of a cat trying to rewind ‘time’ in an effort to manage it. “Time management lessons," he captioned it.

On another occasion, Mariwala had expressed why it was ‘inefficient’ to plan for the next day a night before. In August last year, he had shared that planning for the next day before going to bed is a ‘recipe’ for all things bad. This is because it may give anxiety to the person and may result in a sleepless night. He had advised to plan for a day or a week in the mornings.

“Most people plan their next day in the night just before going to bed. Not only is this inefficient time management, but it’s also a recipe for a sleepless night! Allow yourself to wind down before sleeping. And plan your week/ month in the mornings," Mariwala had tweeted.

Harsh Mariwala began his journey in the industry in 1971 with family run business Bombay Oil Company. However, the businessman faced opposition in the family and stepped aside to establish Marico, which has now become a leading FMCG company with brands like Livon, Parachute Advansed, Set Wet, Saffola and Revive under its portfolio.

