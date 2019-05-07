Marico, CG Power, Bharti Airtel, ICICI Among 10 Stocks in News Today

Key equity indices were trading marginally higher on Tuesday after trimming early morning gains. At 11:57am, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 96.29 points, or 0.25% to 38,696.63, while the Nifty 50 index was up 19.30 points, or 0.17%, to 11,617.55. Here are the 10 stocks that are keeping traders busy today:1) CG Power: CG Power shares slid as much as 10% after the company said it had terminated divestment deal for some Hungarian assets owned by its unit. The stock, however, recovered later in the day to trade flat at Rs 38.152) Marico: Marico shares jumped as much as 8% to Rs 367.35 after the company said adjusted net profit was up 18.6% to Rs 217 crore in the March quarter compared with Rs 183 crore in the year-ago quarter. Revenue rose 8.7% y-o-y to Rs 1,609 crore.3) Bharti Airtel: Bharti Airtel shares are down 2% to Rs 326.95 after the telco on Monday announced a 29% year-on-year jump in its March quarter net profit to Rs 107.2 crore, helped by an exceptional gain of Rs 2,022 crore.4) ICICI Bank: ICICI Bank shares jumped 1.5% in early trade, but later fell 0.7% to trade at Rs 398.45 after the bank reported a 5% drop in net profit to Rs969 crore in the March quarter compared with Rs1,020 crore in the same period a year ago. Net interest income (NII) jumped 26.5% to Rs 7,620 crore from Rs 6,021.67 crore a year ago.5) HDFC Bank: HDFC Bank shares rise 1.2% to Rs 2,358 after the bank announced that its board will consider a proposal to split the face value of its shares on 22 May, a move that will increase liquidity in the stock.6) Gujarat Gas: Gujarat Gas shares jump as much as 4.4% to Rs 166.90 despite the company reporting a 15.6% drop in net profit to Rs 116.5 crore versus Rs 138 crore in the previous quarter. Revenue slipped 9.9% to Rs 1,907.5 crore.7) Godrej Agrovet: Godrej Agrovet shares rise 1.4% after the company announced that consolidated net profit stood at Rs121 crore in the March quarter against Rs 32 crore in the year-ago quarter.8) Titan: Titan shares jump 1.6% to Rs 1,100 after the company opened its fifth Taneira store in the city of Hyderabad. Taneira is on course to setting up 14 stores by the end of this year.9) Sun Pharma: Sun Pharmaceutical Industries shares inch up 0.4% after a report said that the company is scouting for a partner in China to help it win a larger piece of the world’s second-largest drug market.10) Dr. Reddy’s: Pharma stocks are up, with Dr Reddy's also rising nearly 1% to Rs 2,948. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Monday said it has launched in the US market its generic version of AndroGel testosterone gel.