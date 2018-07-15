GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
PTI

Updated:July 15, 2018, 10:22 AM IST
Image for representation. (Photo: Reuters)
New Delhi: Combined market capitalisation of nine of the 10 most valued companies surged by a whopping Rs 1,58,882.34 crore last week, helped by an overall strong broader market and smart surge in the valuation of Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL).

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) continued to rule the market cap chart followed by RIL, HDFC Bank, Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL), HDFC, ITC, Infosys, Maruti Suzuki India, Kotak Mahindra Bank and SBI in the week to Friday.

ITC was the sole loser in the top 10 list.

It was a second week of gains in a row for the markets. Over the last week, the Sensex recorded a significant rise of 883.77 points, or 2.48 per cent, to close at 36,541.63.

RIL's market valuation soared Rs 76,195.2 crore to Rs 6,94,944.56 crore, emerging as the biggest gainer among the top 10 entities.

The m-cap of TCS zoomed by Rs 26,015.17 crore to Rs 7,58,536.46 crore and that of HDFC Bank advanced by Rs 17,356.72 crore to Rs 5,67,888.71 crore.

HUL's valuation surged Rs 13,464.03 crore to Rs 3,76,895.22 crore and that of HDFC rose sharply by Rs 9,913.49 crore to Rs 3,32,455.64 crore.

The market cap of Kotak Mahindra Bank jumped Rs 6,518.97 crore to Rs 2,67,782.94 crore and that of Infosysclimbed Rs 5,372.96 crore to Rs 2,85,924.08 crore.

Maruti added Rs 3,911.94 crore to Rs 2,84,991.39 crore in its valuation and State Bank of India (SBI) Rs 133.86 crore to Rs 2,29,897.37 crore.

In contrast, ITC lost Rs 2,234.52 crore to Rs 3,30,088.43 crore in its m-cap.

S&P BSE Sensex

36,541.63 -6.78 ( -0.02%)

Nifty 50

11,018.90 -4.30 ( -0.04%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Reliance 1,099.80 +17.45 +1.61
Infosys 1,317.40 +23.05 +1.78
TCS 1,981.10 +9.75 +0.49
AU Small Financ 636.25 -12.35 -1.90
Yes Bank 376.00 +1.20 +0.32
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
AU Small Financ 634.05 -12.95 -2.00
TCS 1,981.25 +10.25 +0.52
Godrej Prop 706.60 +5.20 +0.74
Infosys 1,309.10 +14.50 +1.12
Prestige Estate 261.65 -9.90 -3.65
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Titan Company 838.70 +30.25 +3.74
BPCL 386.65 +9.30 +2.46
Bajaj Finance 2,468.60 +53.60 +2.22
Infosys 1,317.40 +23.05 +1.78
Reliance 1,099.80 +17.45 +1.61
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Reliance 1,096.75 +14.55 +1.34
Infosys 1,309.10 +14.50 +1.12
Bajaj Auto 3,133.45 +31.55 +1.02
Coal India 267.75 +2.55 +0.96
Maruti Suzuki 9,434.30 +86.75 +0.93
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Zee Entertain 508.70 -24.90 -4.67
Bharti Infratel 302.70 -11.35 -3.61
UPL 562.55 -19.40 -3.33
ONGC 154.10 -4.85 -3.05
Axis Bank 523.00 -15.35 -2.85
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
ONGC 154.60 -4.45 -2.80
Axis Bank 523.90 -13.35 -2.48
ITC 270.40 -6.35 -2.29
SBI 257.60 -5.15 -1.96
ICICI Bank 268.05 -4.35 -1.60
See all Top Losers »

