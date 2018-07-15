English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
ah
RIL's market valuation soared Rs 76,195.2 crore to Rs 6,94,944.56 crore, emerging as the biggest gainer among the top 10 entities.
Image for representation. (Photo: Reuters)
New Delhi: Combined market capitalisation of nine of the 10 most valued companies surged by a whopping Rs 1,58,882.34 crore last week, helped by an overall strong broader market and smart surge in the valuation of Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL).
Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) continued to rule the market cap chart followed by RIL, HDFC Bank, Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL), HDFC, ITC, Infosys, Maruti Suzuki India, Kotak Mahindra Bank and SBI in the week to Friday.
ITC was the sole loser in the top 10 list.
It was a second week of gains in a row for the markets. Over the last week, the Sensex recorded a significant rise of 883.77 points, or 2.48 per cent, to close at 36,541.63.
RIL's market valuation soared Rs 76,195.2 crore to Rs 6,94,944.56 crore, emerging as the biggest gainer among the top 10 entities.
The m-cap of TCS zoomed by Rs 26,015.17 crore to Rs 7,58,536.46 crore and that of HDFC Bank advanced by Rs 17,356.72 crore to Rs 5,67,888.71 crore.
HUL's valuation surged Rs 13,464.03 crore to Rs 3,76,895.22 crore and that of HDFC rose sharply by Rs 9,913.49 crore to Rs 3,32,455.64 crore.
The market cap of Kotak Mahindra Bank jumped Rs 6,518.97 crore to Rs 2,67,782.94 crore and that of Infosysclimbed Rs 5,372.96 crore to Rs 2,85,924.08 crore.
Maruti added Rs 3,911.94 crore to Rs 2,84,991.39 crore in its valuation and State Bank of India (SBI) Rs 133.86 crore to Rs 2,29,897.37 crore.
In contrast, ITC lost Rs 2,234.52 crore to Rs 3,30,088.43 crore in its m-cap.
Also Watch
Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) continued to rule the market cap chart followed by RIL, HDFC Bank, Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL), HDFC, ITC, Infosys, Maruti Suzuki India, Kotak Mahindra Bank and SBI in the week to Friday.
ITC was the sole loser in the top 10 list.
It was a second week of gains in a row for the markets. Over the last week, the Sensex recorded a significant rise of 883.77 points, or 2.48 per cent, to close at 36,541.63.
RIL's market valuation soared Rs 76,195.2 crore to Rs 6,94,944.56 crore, emerging as the biggest gainer among the top 10 entities.
The m-cap of TCS zoomed by Rs 26,015.17 crore to Rs 7,58,536.46 crore and that of HDFC Bank advanced by Rs 17,356.72 crore to Rs 5,67,888.71 crore.
HUL's valuation surged Rs 13,464.03 crore to Rs 3,76,895.22 crore and that of HDFC rose sharply by Rs 9,913.49 crore to Rs 3,32,455.64 crore.
The market cap of Kotak Mahindra Bank jumped Rs 6,518.97 crore to Rs 2,67,782.94 crore and that of Infosysclimbed Rs 5,372.96 crore to Rs 2,85,924.08 crore.
Maruti added Rs 3,911.94 crore to Rs 2,84,991.39 crore in its valuation and State Bank of India (SBI) Rs 133.86 crore to Rs 2,29,897.37 crore.
In contrast, ITC lost Rs 2,234.52 crore to Rs 3,30,088.43 crore in its m-cap.
Also Watch
-
Nawaz Sharif Due to Return to Pakistan Today to Face Courts
-
Friday 13 July , 2018
Soorma Movie Review: Diljit Dosanjh Makes Sandeep Singh's Biopic Watchable
-
Wednesday 11 July , 2018
Watch: Thai Navy Releases Video of the Daring Cave Rescue Mission
-
Friday 13 July , 2018
Soorma: Sandeep Singh, Diljit Dosanjh on Tragedy That Changed The Life of The Former Hockey Captain
-
Wednesday 11 July , 2018
'World Population Day: Where India has defeated the FIFA semi-finalists
Nawaz Sharif Due to Return to Pakistan Today to Face Courts
Friday 13 July , 2018 Soorma Movie Review: Diljit Dosanjh Makes Sandeep Singh's Biopic Watchable
Wednesday 11 July , 2018 Watch: Thai Navy Releases Video of the Daring Cave Rescue Mission
Friday 13 July , 2018 Soorma: Sandeep Singh, Diljit Dosanjh on Tragedy That Changed The Life of The Former Hockey Captain
Wednesday 11 July , 2018 'World Population Day: Where India has defeated the FIFA semi-finalists
Most Active
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Reliance
|1,099.80
|+17.45
|+1.61
|Infosys
|1,317.40
|+23.05
|+1.78
|TCS
|1,981.10
|+9.75
|+0.49
|AU Small Financ
|636.25
|-12.35
|-1.90
|Yes Bank
|376.00
|+1.20
|+0.32
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|AU Small Financ
|634.05
|-12.95
|-2.00
|TCS
|1,981.25
|+10.25
|+0.52
|Godrej Prop
|706.60
|+5.20
|+0.74
|Infosys
|1,309.10
|+14.50
|+1.12
|Prestige Estate
|261.65
|-9.90
|-3.65
Top Gainers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Titan Company
|838.70
|+30.25
|+3.74
|BPCL
|386.65
|+9.30
|+2.46
|Bajaj Finance
|2,468.60
|+53.60
|+2.22
|Infosys
|1,317.40
|+23.05
|+1.78
|Reliance
|1,099.80
|+17.45
|+1.61
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Reliance
|1,096.75
|+14.55
|+1.34
|Infosys
|1,309.10
|+14.50
|+1.12
|Bajaj Auto
|3,133.45
|+31.55
|+1.02
|Coal India
|267.75
|+2.55
|+0.96
|Maruti Suzuki
|9,434.30
|+86.75
|+0.93
Top Losers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Zee Entertain
|508.70
|-24.90
|-4.67
|Bharti Infratel
|302.70
|-11.35
|-3.61
|UPL
|562.55
|-19.40
|-3.33
|ONGC
|154.10
|-4.85
|-3.05
|Axis Bank
|523.00
|-15.35
|-2.85
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|ONGC
|154.60
|-4.45
|-2.80
|Axis Bank
|523.90
|-13.35
|-2.48
|ITC
|270.40
|-6.35
|-2.29
|SBI
|257.60
|-5.15
|-1.96
|ICICI Bank
|268.05
|-4.35
|-1.60
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Joe Root Urges England to Remain 'Ruthless' Against India
- The Tippling Point | A Shipwreck, an Island and Whiskey Galore
- Manny Pacquiao Beats Lucas Matthysse to Win Back WBA Welterweight Title
- Meet Oscar the Singing Dog who Left Simon Cowell in Awe
- Second Test: Jason Holder Wraps Up West Indies Rout of Bangladesh