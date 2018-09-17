English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Rs 1 Lakh Crore of Investor Wealth Wiped Out as Market Crashes by Over 500 Points
Following the sharp fall in stocks, the market capitalisation (m-cap) of BSE-listed companies dropped by Rs 1,14,676.15 crore to Rs 1,55,22,343 crore. The 30-share key index plunged 505.13 points or 1.33 per cent to end at 37,585.51.
Image for representation.
New Delhi: Investor wealth eroded by over Rs 1 lakh crore on Monday following a weak broader market where the BSE benchmark index tumbled more than 505 points to slip below the 38,000 mark.
Most Active
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Balrampur Chini
|95.70
|+7.05
|+7.95
|Reliance
|1,225.90
|-27.25
|-2.17
|Yes Bank
|318.60
|-4.50
|-1.39
|Aurobindo Pharm
|789.45
|-10.35
|-1.29
|Divis Labs
|1,364.70
|+35.15
|+2.64
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Oracle Fin Serv
|4,503.05
|+254.30
|+5.99
|Balrampur Chini
|95.75
|+7.15
|+8.07
|Reliance
|1,226.25
|-26.55
|-2.12
|Sun Pharma
|646.15
|-18.95
|-2.85
|Tata Steel
|615.65
|+0.30
|+0.05
Top Gainers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|BPCL
|364.00
|+9.50
|+2.68
|HPCL
|258.35
|+5.70
|+2.26
|Eicher Motors
|29,663.70
|+279.95
|+0.95
|Tech Mahindra
|767.55
|+7.10
|+0.93
|Power Grid Corp
|201.90
|+1.75
|+0.87
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Power Grid Corp
|201.50
|+1.40
|+0.70
|TCS
|2,071.60
|+8.30
|+0.40
|Adani Ports
|381.45
|+1.40
|+0.37
|IndusInd Bank
|1,877.30
|+3.70
|+0.20
|Tata Steel
|615.65
|+0.30
|+0.05
Top Losers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Sun Pharma
|646.20
|-19.05
|-2.86
|Bharti Infratel
|266.85
|-7.75
|-2.82
|Bajaj Finance
|2,604.60
|-67.60
|-2.53
|HDFC
|1,878.85
|-46.60
|-2.42
|Tata Motors
|260.25
|-6.35
|-2.38
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Sun Pharma
|646.15
|-18.95
|-2.85
|HDFC
|1,878.60
|-47.65
|-2.47
|Tata Motors
|260.20
|-6.25
|-2.35
|Reliance
|1,226.25
|-26.55
|-2.12
|Asian Paints
|1,305.30
|-25.70
|-1.93
