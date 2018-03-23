GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo

Rajya Sabha Elections 2018

Full Results [+]
BJP INC AITC BJD TRS RJD TDP YSRCP JD(U) OTH
Seats (2018) 44/59 seats
19 6 4 3 3 2 2 1 2 2
Andhra Pradesh3/3 seats
0000002100
Bihar6/6 seats
1100020020
Chhattisgarh1/1 seats
1000000000
Gujarat4/4 seats
2200000000
Haryana1/1 seats
1000000000
Himachal Pradesh1/1 seats
1000000000
Jharkhand2/2 seats
2000000000
Karnataka0/4 seats
0000000000
Kerala0/1 seats
0000000000
Madhya Pradesh5/5 seats
4100000000
Maharashtra6/6 seats
3100000002
Odisha3/3 seats
0003000000
Rajasthan3/3 seats
3000000000
Telangana3/3 seats
0000300000
Uttar Pradesh0/10 seats
0000000000
Uttarakhand1/1 seats
1000000000
West Bengal5/5 seats
0140000000

Total Strength: 245

NDA 78
UPA 53
OTH 98
15
»
1-min read

Market Crash Wipes Out Rs 1.57 Lakh Crore of Investor Wealth

Sector-wise, realty fell 3.31 percent, metal 2.89 percent and bankex 2.08 percent, among others. Banking stocks took a hit after a Rs 1,394 crore bank loan fraud case came to light.

PTI

Updated:March 23, 2018, 6:37 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Market Crash Wipes Out Rs 1.57 Lakh Crore of Investor Wealth
Image for representation
New Delhi: Investor wealth on Friday slumped by Rs 1.57 lakh crore, following heavy selling in the broader market where the BSE benchmark index tanked about 410 points to close at a five-month low. The 30-share Sensex dived 409.73 points or 1.24 percent to close at 32,596.54.

Led by the sell-off, the total market capitalisation of BSE -listed companies diminished by Rs 1,57,268.54 crore to Rs 1,39,30,643 crore. From the 30-share basket, 24 stocks ended with losses led by YES Bank, Axis Bank, SBI and ICICI Bank falling up to 4 percent.

Sector-wise, realty fell 3.31 percent, metal 2.89 percent and bankex 2.08 percent, among others. Banking stocks took a hit after a Rs 1,394 crore bank loan fraud case came to light.

"The fears of a global trade war played a major role in today's fall across global markets. Locally, markets have been facing headwinds since the start of February, be it the imposition of long-term capital gains or the much talked about banking fraud. This being a politically busy year in India, volatility can stay high for an extended period," said Devang Mehta, Head Equity Advisory, Centrum Wealth Management.

"Volatility expanded and market is losing its grip due to escalating tensions of trade war and spike in oil prices," said Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Financial Services Ltd. At the BSE, 2,149 stocks declined, while 558 advanced and 154 remained unchanged. A total of 419 stocks hit their 52-week low, while only 23 scaled 52-week high.

Also Watch

| Edited by: Tarun Bhardwaj
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
S&P BSE Sensex

32,596.54 -409.73 ( -1.24%)

Nifty 50

9,998.05 -116.70 ( -1.15%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Axis Bank 499.50 -18.70 -3.61
Reliance 893.90 -14.25 -1.57
ICICI Bank 275.55 -7.70 -2.72
Tata Steel 566.50 -14.40 -2.48
Infosys 1,167.60 +6.30 +0.54
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
Piramal Enter 2,398.70 -78.95 -3.19
Axis Bank 501.00 -17.30 -3.34
Tata Steel 566.60 -13.95 -2.40
HEG 3,200.55 +12.65 +0.40
Hero Motocorp 3,414.65 -40.20 -1.16
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
HCL Tech 957.40 +26.85 +2.89
Bharti Infratel 342.50 +7.30 +2.18
Zee Entertain 569.40 +10.20 +1.82
Adani Ports 362.40 +4.15 +1.16
Power Grid Corp 194.25 +1.55 +0.80
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Adani Ports 361.70 +3.55 +0.99
Infosys 1,167.45 +8.65 +0.75
M&M 733.25 +3.45 +0.47
Coal India 269.25 +0.25 +0.09
Asian Paints 1,107.65 +0.30 +0.03
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Vedanta 276.00 -15.80 -5.41
Hindalco 206.10 -10.70 -4.94
Yes Bank 286.65 -11.60 -3.89
Axis Bank 499.50 -18.70 -3.61
Lupin 734.50 -24.00 -3.16
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 286.70 -11.55 -3.87
Axis Bank 501.00 -17.30 -3.34
SBI 234.60 -7.00 -2.90
ICICI Bank 275.80 -7.75 -2.73
Tata Steel 566.60 -13.95 -2.40
See all Top Losers »

Video Wall

Comedian or Lawmaker? TDP MP Sivaprasad Calls Parliament a Drama Den

Comedian or Lawmaker? TDP MP Sivaprasad Calls Parliament a Drama Den

Recommended For You