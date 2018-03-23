English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
|BJP
|INC
|AITC
|BJD
|TRS
|RJD
|TDP
|YSRCP
|JD(U)
|OTH
|
Seats (2018) 44/59 seats
|19
|6
|4
|3
|3
|2
|2
|1
|2
|2
Andhra Pradesh3/3 seats
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
Bihar6/6 seats
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|2
|0
Chhattisgarh1/1 seats
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Gujarat4/4 seats
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Haryana1/1 seats
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Himachal Pradesh1/1 seats
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Jharkhand2/2 seats
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Karnataka0/4 seats
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Kerala0/1 seats
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Madhya Pradesh5/5 seats
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Maharashtra6/6 seats
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
Odisha3/3 seats
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Rajasthan3/3 seats
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Telangana3/3 seats
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Uttar Pradesh0/10 seats
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Uttarakhand1/1 seats
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
West Bengal5/5 seats
|0
|1
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Total Strength: 245
NDA 78
UPA 53
OTH 98
15
Market Crash Wipes Out Rs 1.57 Lakh Crore of Investor Wealth
Sector-wise, realty fell 3.31 percent, metal 2.89 percent and bankex 2.08 percent, among others. Banking stocks took a hit after a Rs 1,394 crore bank loan fraud case came to light.
Image for representation
New Delhi: Investor wealth on Friday slumped by Rs 1.57 lakh crore, following heavy selling in the broader market where the BSE benchmark index tanked about 410 points to close at a five-month low. The 30-share Sensex dived 409.73 points or 1.24 percent to close at 32,596.54.
Led by the sell-off, the total market capitalisation of BSE -listed companies diminished by Rs 1,57,268.54 crore to Rs 1,39,30,643 crore. From the 30-share basket, 24 stocks ended with losses led by YES Bank, Axis Bank, SBI and ICICI Bank falling up to 4 percent.
Sector-wise, realty fell 3.31 percent, metal 2.89 percent and bankex 2.08 percent, among others. Banking stocks took a hit after a Rs 1,394 crore bank loan fraud case came to light.
"The fears of a global trade war played a major role in today's fall across global markets. Locally, markets have been facing headwinds since the start of February, be it the imposition of long-term capital gains or the much talked about banking fraud. This being a politically busy year in India, volatility can stay high for an extended period," said Devang Mehta, Head Equity Advisory, Centrum Wealth Management.
"Volatility expanded and market is losing its grip due to escalating tensions of trade war and spike in oil prices," said Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Financial Services Ltd. At the BSE, 2,149 stocks declined, while 558 advanced and 154 remained unchanged. A total of 419 stocks hit their 52-week low, while only 23 scaled 52-week high.
Also Watch
Led by the sell-off, the total market capitalisation of BSE -listed companies diminished by Rs 1,57,268.54 crore to Rs 1,39,30,643 crore. From the 30-share basket, 24 stocks ended with losses led by YES Bank, Axis Bank, SBI and ICICI Bank falling up to 4 percent.
Sector-wise, realty fell 3.31 percent, metal 2.89 percent and bankex 2.08 percent, among others. Banking stocks took a hit after a Rs 1,394 crore bank loan fraud case came to light.
"The fears of a global trade war played a major role in today's fall across global markets. Locally, markets have been facing headwinds since the start of February, be it the imposition of long-term capital gains or the much talked about banking fraud. This being a politically busy year in India, volatility can stay high for an extended period," said Devang Mehta, Head Equity Advisory, Centrum Wealth Management.
"Volatility expanded and market is losing its grip due to escalating tensions of trade war and spike in oil prices," said Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Financial Services Ltd. At the BSE, 2,149 stocks declined, while 558 advanced and 154 remained unchanged. A total of 419 stocks hit their 52-week low, while only 23 scaled 52-week high.
Also Watch
-
News18 Reel Movie Awards: Tvf's The Bachelors Team Ecstatic On Winning Their First Award
-
Tuesday 20 March , 2018
News18 REEL Movie Awards: Irrfan Khan Bags Best Actor (Male) Award For Hindi Medium
-
Tuesday 20 March , 2018
Indians Dead in Iraq: MEA Identifies Dead Bodies in Mosul as Indians
-
Wednesday 21 March , 2018
Beatles Drummer Ringo Starr Knighted For Services To Music
-
Tuesday 20 March , 2018
News18 Reel Movie Awards: Ratna Pathak Shah Bags Best Actor (Female) Award
News18 Reel Movie Awards: Tvf's The Bachelors Team Ecstatic On Winning Their First Award
Tuesday 20 March , 2018 News18 REEL Movie Awards: Irrfan Khan Bags Best Actor (Male) Award For Hindi Medium
Tuesday 20 March , 2018 Indians Dead in Iraq: MEA Identifies Dead Bodies in Mosul as Indians
Wednesday 21 March , 2018 Beatles Drummer Ringo Starr Knighted For Services To Music
Tuesday 20 March , 2018 News18 Reel Movie Awards: Ratna Pathak Shah Bags Best Actor (Female) Award
Most Active
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Axis Bank
|499.50
|-18.70
|-3.61
|Reliance
|893.90
|-14.25
|-1.57
|ICICI Bank
|275.55
|-7.70
|-2.72
|Tata Steel
|566.50
|-14.40
|-2.48
|Infosys
|1,167.60
|+6.30
|+0.54
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Piramal Enter
|2,398.70
|-78.95
|-3.19
|Axis Bank
|501.00
|-17.30
|-3.34
|Tata Steel
|566.60
|-13.95
|-2.40
|HEG
|3,200.55
|+12.65
|+0.40
|Hero Motocorp
|3,414.65
|-40.20
|-1.16
Top Gainers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|HCL Tech
|957.40
|+26.85
|+2.89
|Bharti Infratel
|342.50
|+7.30
|+2.18
|Zee Entertain
|569.40
|+10.20
|+1.82
|Adani Ports
|362.40
|+4.15
|+1.16
|Power Grid Corp
|194.25
|+1.55
|+0.80
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Adani Ports
|361.70
|+3.55
|+0.99
|Infosys
|1,167.45
|+8.65
|+0.75
|M&M
|733.25
|+3.45
|+0.47
|Coal India
|269.25
|+0.25
|+0.09
|Asian Paints
|1,107.65
|+0.30
|+0.03
Top Losers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Vedanta
|276.00
|-15.80
|-5.41
|Hindalco
|206.10
|-10.70
|-4.94
|Yes Bank
|286.65
|-11.60
|-3.89
|Axis Bank
|499.50
|-18.70
|-3.61
|Lupin
|734.50
|-24.00
|-3.16
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Yes Bank
|286.70
|-11.55
|-3.87
|Axis Bank
|501.00
|-17.30
|-3.34
|SBI
|234.60
|-7.00
|-2.90
|ICICI Bank
|275.80
|-7.75
|-2.73
|Tata Steel
|566.60
|-13.95
|-2.40
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Royal Enfield Interceptor INT 650 Spotted Testing in India, Launch Imminent
- 3 Navratra Recipes that are Healthy and Sumptuous
- Facebook Sells Your Data: Former Cambridge Analytica VP
- Xiaomi Mi TV 4, Mi TV 4A Flash Sale on Mi.com, Flipkart at 12 pm Today: Here is How to Buy
- 3 Navratra Recipes that are Healthy and Sumptuous