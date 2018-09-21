English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Market Crash Wipes Out Rs 5.6 Lakh Crore of Investor Wealth in Four Days
The 30-share index cracked 1,127.58 points, or three per cent, to hit an intra-day low of 35,993.64 on Friday. It, however recovered most of the losses within minutes of the fall. There were wild swings in the market, with the BSE Sensex finally settling at 36,841.60, down 279.62 points or 0.75 per cent.
Image for representation.(Getty Images)
Loading...
New Delhi: As the equity market plunged for the fourth day in a row, where the BSE benchmark index plummeted over 1,100 points in afternoon trade on Friday, investor wealth witnessed an erosion of a whopping Rs 5.6 lakh crore in four days.
The 30-share index cracked 1,127.58 points, or three per cent, to hit an intra-day low of 35,993.64 on Friday. It, however recovered most of the losses within minutes of the fall. There were wild swings in the market, with the BSE Sensex finally settling at 36,841.60, down 279.62 points or 0.75 per cent.
"Nifty and Sensex were down due to widespread selling that was seen in the financial services sector as credit risk emerged post-ILFS firesale and concern over its interest repayment. Yes Bank added fuel as RBI trimmed the CEO's term," said Mustafa Nadeem, CEO, Epic Research.
In four days, the index has lost 1,249.04 points. Following the weak sentiment, the market capitalisation of BSE-listed companies slumped Rs 5,66,187.15 crore to Rs 1,50,70,832 crore on Friday.
From the 30-share pack, 17 stocks ended with losses led by YES Bank, which crashed 28.71 per cent, dragging the benchmark index. Shares of housing finance firms fell sharply on Friday, with Dewan Housing Finance tumbling 42.43 per cent.
"Housing finance companies nosedived on the basis of rumours of liquidity crunch which caused the stocks to fall up to 50 per cent. However, the stocks are fundamentally sound, but herd mentality had caused the sudden panic in these stocks, however, they have recovered from their day's low," said Jimeet Modi, founder and CEO of Samco Securities & StockNote.
On BSE, 2,106 stocks declined and 586 advanced, while 148 remained unchanged. More than 450 stocks hit their 52-week low levels on Friday.
The 30-share index cracked 1,127.58 points, or three per cent, to hit an intra-day low of 35,993.64 on Friday. It, however recovered most of the losses within minutes of the fall. There were wild swings in the market, with the BSE Sensex finally settling at 36,841.60, down 279.62 points or 0.75 per cent.
"Nifty and Sensex were down due to widespread selling that was seen in the financial services sector as credit risk emerged post-ILFS firesale and concern over its interest repayment. Yes Bank added fuel as RBI trimmed the CEO's term," said Mustafa Nadeem, CEO, Epic Research.
In four days, the index has lost 1,249.04 points. Following the weak sentiment, the market capitalisation of BSE-listed companies slumped Rs 5,66,187.15 crore to Rs 1,50,70,832 crore on Friday.
From the 30-share pack, 17 stocks ended with losses led by YES Bank, which crashed 28.71 per cent, dragging the benchmark index. Shares of housing finance firms fell sharply on Friday, with Dewan Housing Finance tumbling 42.43 per cent.
"Housing finance companies nosedived on the basis of rumours of liquidity crunch which caused the stocks to fall up to 50 per cent. However, the stocks are fundamentally sound, but herd mentality had caused the sudden panic in these stocks, however, they have recovered from their day's low," said Jimeet Modi, founder and CEO of Samco Securities & StockNote.
On BSE, 2,106 stocks declined and 586 advanced, while 148 remained unchanged. More than 450 stocks hit their 52-week low levels on Friday.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Survey Shows Teachers Spend Only 19% of Their Time Teaching
-
Friday 21 September , 2018
SC Landmark Judgments To Be Delivered Before CJI Dipak Misra Leaves
-
Friday 21 September , 2018
Apple iPhone XS Max Review
-
Thursday 20 September , 2018
Caught Between Death And Democracy: Sarpanches Of Kashmir Live Under A Shadow Of Fear
-
Thursday 20 September , 2018
Yusaku Maezawa: Meet Japanese Billionaire Who Is SpaceX's First Private Passenger On Moon Mission
Survey Shows Teachers Spend Only 19% of Their Time Teaching
Friday 21 September , 2018 SC Landmark Judgments To Be Delivered Before CJI Dipak Misra Leaves
Friday 21 September , 2018 Apple iPhone XS Max Review
Thursday 20 September , 2018 Caught Between Death And Democracy: Sarpanches Of Kashmir Live Under A Shadow Of Fear
Thursday 20 September , 2018 Yusaku Maezawa: Meet Japanese Billionaire Who Is SpaceX's First Private Passenger On Moon Mission
Most Active
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Yes Bank
|226.50
|-92.70
|-29.04
|Dewan Housing
|350.55
|-260.00
|-42.58
|Reliance
|1,217.50
|+6.75
|+0.56
|Axis Bank
|599.20
|-9.60
|-1.58
|Tata Steel
|625.15
|+3.95
|+0.64
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Dewan Housing
|351.55
|-259.05
|-42.43
|Yes Bank
|227.05
|-91.45
|-28.71
|Maruti Suzuki
|8,039.55
|-167.45
|-2.04
|Indiabulls Hsg
|1,061.90
|-94.60
|-8.18
|Oracle Fin Serv
|4,031.30
|-71.85
|-1.75
Top Gainers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Bharti Infratel
|281.20
|+10.30
|+3.80
|BPCL
|376.50
|+11.45
|+3.14
|IOC
|158.15
|+4.60
|+3.00
|HPCL
|258.00
|+6.65
|+2.65
|Hindalco
|240.40
|+4.75
|+2.02
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|ONGC
|180.10
|+3.45
|+1.95
|Wipro
|337.35
|+4.60
|+1.38
|ITC
|303.75
|+4.10
|+1.37
|TCS
|2,103.80
|+26.90
|+1.30
|Asian Paints
|1,303.10
|+13.75
|+1.07
Top Losers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Yes Bank
|226.50
|-92.70
|-29.04
|Indiabulls Hsg
|1,062.15
|-97.10
|-8.38
|Bajaj Finance
|2,379.40
|-120.15
|-4.81
|Tech Mahindra
|738.05
|-31.90
|-4.14
|UPL
|665.80
|-26.50
|-3.83
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Yes Bank
|227.05
|-91.45
|-28.71
|Kotak Mahindra
|1,179.65
|-47.35
|-3.86
|Adani Ports
|362.00
|-10.95
|-2.94
|IndusInd Bank
|1,761.70
|-42.90
|-2.38
|Maruti Suzuki
|8,039.55
|-167.45
|-2.04
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Google Tweaks Privacy Policy for Its Indian Payment App After Paytm Complaint
- How a Photographer Captured 'Unequal Scenes' in Mumbai With a Map and a Drone
- Legend Michael Phelps Slams WADA for Lifting Russia Doping Ban
- Manto Movie Review: Nawazuddin Siddiqui will Haunt You With His Career-Best Performance
- Bigg Boss Day 4: S Sreesanth and Shivashish Mishra Get into a Heated Argument
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...