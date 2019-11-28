Take the pledge to vote

Market Ends at Fresh Record High; RIL Hits Rs 10 Lakh Crore M-cap

After touching its lifetime high of 41,163.79 during the day, the 30-share Sensex rose by 109.56 points or 0.27 per cent to end at a fresh closing peak of 41,130.17.

PTI

Updated:November 28, 2019, 4:20 PM IST
Market Ends at Fresh Record High; RIL Hits Rs 10 Lakh Crore M-cap
Representative image (Reuters)

Mumbai: Extending its record-setting streak for the second session, market benchmark indices ended at fresh closing highs on Thursday following gains in index-heavyweights ICICI Bank and RIL, which became the first Indian firm to breach the Rs 10-lakh crore market valuation mark.

After touching its lifetime high of 41,163.79 during the day, the 30-share Sensex rose by 109.56 points or 0.27 per cent to end at a fresh closing peak of 41,130.17.

The broader NSE Nifty closed at a record high of 12,151.15, up by 50.45 points or 0.42 per cent over the previous close.

Reliance Industries (RIL) became the first Indian company to settle above the Rs 10 lakh crore market valuation mark, ending 0.65 per cent higher.

IndusInd Bank was the top gainer in the Sensex pack, rising 2.68 per cent. ICICI Bank gained 2.68 per cent at close. Yes Bank, Tata Steel, SBI, TCS, L&T and Infosys also advanced.

On the other hand, Hero MotoCorp, HDFC twins, Bajaj Auto, Tata Motors and Maruti settled with losses.

Sustained inflow of foreign investment and short-covering amid the expiry of November derivatives contracts also contributed to the rally, traders said.

Bourses in Hong Kong, Tokyo, Kospi and Seoul ended in the red after China said it was ready to take "firm countermeasures" against the United States after President Donald Trump signed a law supporting pro-democracy protesters in Hong Kong, putting a dampener on hopes of an early trade truce over tariffs.

Stocks in Europe were trading on a negative note.

On the currency front, the rupee depreciated 30 paise (intra-day) against the US dollar to 71.65.

Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, fell 0.62 per cent to $62.62 per barrel in futures trade.

Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
NIFTY 50

12,151.15 +50.45 ( +0.42%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Indiabulls Hsg 334.75 24.84
ICICI Bank 519.15 2.70
Zee Entertain 311.00 -2.66
Yes Bank 70.05 2.64
SBI 349.30 1.67
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
Indiabulls Hsg 334.20 24.65
Yes Bank 70.05 2.64
Axis Bank 750.55 -0.25
ICICI Bank 519.20 2.68
Zee Entertain 310.80 -2.72
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Bharti Infratel 256.60 13.89
UPL 579.90 5.08
JSW Steel 263.95 4.35
IndusInd Bank 1,568.25 2.75
ICICI Bank 519.15 2.70
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
IndusInd Bank 1,568.65 2.68
ICICI Bank 519.20 2.68
Yes Bank 70.05 2.64
Tata Steel 432.00 2.53
SBI 348.95 1.56
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Zee Entertain 311.00 -2.66
Hero Motocorp 2,466.30 -2.26
HDFC 2,309.75 -1.14
HDFC Bank 1,265.30 -1.02
Tata Motors 164.80 -0.66
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Hero Motocorp 2,467.80 -2.13
TML-D 73.25 -1.21
HDFC 2,309.85 -1.13
HDFC Bank 1,265.35 -1.01
Tata Motors 164.80 -0.57
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

