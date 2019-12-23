Jharkhand result tally
00/81 seats
(41 seats to win)
|Alliance
|BJP+
|INC+
|AJSU
|JVM
|OTH
|Wins + Leads
|00
|00
|00
|00
|00
Assembly constituency resultsAll Seats
Market Halts 4-Day Record Run as Sensex and Nifty Witness Slight Fall
In percentage terms, Nestle India was the top loser in the Sensex pack, shedding 2.20 per cent, on its first day as part of the index.
Representative image (Reuters)
Mumbai: Benchmark equity indices on Monday paused to catch some breath after their four-session record run as investors preferred to sit on the sidelines and wait for fresh cues ahead of holidays.
At the closing bell, the BSE gauge Sensex was down 38.88 points or 0.09 per cent at 41,642.66; while the NSE barometer Nifty was lower by 9.05 points or 0.074 per cent at 12,262.75.
Index heavyweight Reliance Industries, which slipped 1.78 per cent on the Sensex, was a top drag after the government sought to block the company's plan to sell stake to Saudi Aramco.
In percentage terms, Nestle India was the top loser in the Sensex pack, shedding 2.20 per cent, on its first day as part of the index.
Other major laggards were SBI, Tech Mahindra, ITC and Mahindra and Mahindra. On the other hand, gains in Maruti, Hero MotoCorp, Kotak Bank, Bajaj Auto and Bajaj Finance restricted the losses on the index.
Traders said the Sensex reshuffle led to some price movements as fund managers adjusted their portfolios.
Yes Bank, Vedanta, Tata Motors and Tata Motors DVR have exited the index to make way for Titan Company, UltraTech Cement and Nestle India.
Sectorally, BSE energy, realty, FMCG, power and utilities indices fell up to 1.33 per cent. While BSE auto, teck, IT and consumer durables indices rose up to 0.50 per cent.
In the broader market, BSE midcap and smallcap indices too ended up to 0.09 per cent lower.
Subdued trading in global markets ahead of year-end holidays and a disappointing show by the ruling BJP in Jharkhand polls also made investors cautious on the domestic bourses.
"Even though the markets closed almost unchanged from previous close, both the indices exhibited sideways movement and ended marginally lower. Auto stocks overcame the weak sentiment with Maruti, HeroMoto Corp logging gains while HDFC twins leading the uptick among the financials. Disappointing political verdict also prompted investors to cut their positions after BJP failed to win the majority in Jharkhand...," Shrikant Chouhan, Senior Vice President, Equity Technical Research, Kotak Securities, said.
Auto stocks traded positive ahead of fresh launches due next month while banking stocks witnessed a profit-booking.
Analysts also said that investors remained on the sidelines in absence of fresh triggers in a holiday shortened week.
There is a growing confidence among investors that the government will address the growth concerns through adequate measures to boost consumption and investment to maintain the buoyancy in the market, they said.
In global markets, bourses in Shanghai and Seoul ended on a negative note, while those in Hong Kong and Tokyo settled in the green. Europe was trading on a tepid note in early deals.
On the currency front, the rupee depreciated 6 paise to 71.18 against the US dollar.
Brent futures, the global oil benchmark, slipped 0.05 per cent to USD 66.11 per barrel.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Thursday 04 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Will Wayanad Be A Safe Seat For Rahul Gandhi?
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019 Brexit So Far: What Led To The Chaos?
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 Fighting Insurgency In Kashmir: 740 Soldiers Killed In 12 Years
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 Shamima Begum, UK Teen Who Joined IS, Reveals Why She Has No Regrets
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Reliance
|1,571.40
|-1.73
|Yes Bank
|49.65
|-3.40
|SBI
|332.40
|-1.61
|Tata Steel
|462.15
|0.25
|Axis Bank
|743.15
|0.45
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Lux Industries
|1,300.90
|-7.13
|Reliance
|1,571.00
|-1.78
|Yes Bank
|49.65
|-3.31
|Divis Labs
|1,806.75
|-0.70
|Voltas
|654.50
|0.61
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Zee Entertain
|294.80
|3.78
|Vedanta
|147.75
|2.43
|Dr Reddys Labs
|2,908.40
|1.57
|Maruti Suzuki
|7,360.90
|1.37
|Hero Motocorp
|2,420.10
|1.12
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Vedanta
|147.75
|2.46
|Maruti Suzuki
|7,361.90
|1.42
|Hero Motocorp
|2,423.00
|1.37
|TML-D
|73.45
|1.17
|HDFC
|2,430.95
|1.09
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Yes Bank
|49.65
|-3.40
|Nestle
|14,532.50
|-2.19
|Coal India
|197.25
|-1.77
|Reliance
|1,571.40
|-1.73
|SBI
|332.40
|-1.61
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Yes Bank
|49.65
|-3.31
|Reliance
|1,571.00
|-1.78
|SBI
|332.35
|-1.63
|Tech Mahindra
|775.85
|-1.03
|ITC
|238.95
|-0.95
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Vijay Varma to Manoj Pahwa: 8 Breakout Performers of the Year
- Airtel Wi-Fi Calling Now Available in More Regions For Prepaid And Postpaid Users
- Deepika Padukone Checks Out Paparazzi's Phone, Asks 'Main Use Kar Sakti Hoon'
- PUBG Mobile Was NOT The Most Downloaded Game 2019, It Was Free Fire!
- Diego Maradona Claims He Lost Virginity At Age 13 to an 'Older Lady', Was Abducted by UFO for 3 Days