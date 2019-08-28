Market Opens on a Choppy Note; Metal, Bank Stocks Fall
The 30-share index slipped into the red to trade 12.46 points, or 0.03 per cent, lower at 37,628.81 at 0930 hours, while the broader Nifty fell 7.30 points, or 0.06 per cent, to 11,098.05 in early trade.
Image for Representation.
Mumbai: Domestic equity benchmark BSE Sensex started on a choppy note on Wednesday tracking weakness in metal and banking stocks amid tepid cues from global markets.
After opening slightly higher than its previous close, the 30-share index slipped into the red to trade 12.46 points, or 0.03 per cent, lower at 37,628.81 at 0930 hours, while the broader Nifty fell 7.30 points, or 0.06 per cent, to 11,098.05 in early trade.
In the previous session, the BSE barometer closed 147.15 points, or 0.39 per cent, higher at 37,641.27; and the Nifty rose 47.50 points, or 0.43 per cent, to 11,105.35.
Top gainers in the Sensex pack in early trade on Wednesday included Tata Motors, HCL Tech, Bajaj Auto, TechM, Sun Pharma, PowerGrid, Infosys and ITC, that rose up to 3 per cent.
On the other hand, Tata Steel, Maruti, HUL, Kotak Bank and ONGC fell up to 2 per cent.
Foreign portfolio investors sold shares worth a net of Rs 923.94 crore on Tuesday, while domestic institutional investors purchased shares worth Rs 1,162.65 crore, provisional data showed.
The rupee, meanwhile, turned flat against its previous close to trade at 71.48 in early session.
Elsewhere in Asia, bourses in Hong Kong, Korea and Japan were trading a tad higher in their respective late morning sessions, while those in China slipped into the red.
Exchanges on Wall Street too ended on a negative note on Tuesday.
Global oil benchmark Brent crude was trading 0.68 per cent higher at 59.43 per barrel.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
Also Watch
-
IPL 2019: KXIP Vs KKR, Can Russell And Narine Push KKR To Semifinals?
-
Thursday 04 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Will Wayanad Be A Safe Seat For Rahul Gandhi?
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Brexit So Far: What Led To The Chaos?
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Fighting Insurgency In Kashmir: 740 Soldiers Killed In 12 Years
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Shamima Begum, UK Teen Who Joined IS, Reveals Why She Has No Regrets
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Indiabulls Hsg
|460.00
|-2.44
|Tata Motors
|122.70
|1.95
|Yes Bank
|63.35
|-1.78
|HUL
|1,831.80
|-1.59
|HDFC Life
|541.35
|-2.49
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Jubilant Life
|417.00
|3.72
|Tata Motors
|122.30
|1.66
|Indiabulls Hsg
|460.10
|-2.43
|HDFC Life
|541.50
|-2.70
|Yes Bank
|63.30
|-1.56
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|HCL Tech
|1,119.00
|2.37
|Tata Motors
|122.70
|1.95
|Cipla
|473.25
|1.70
|GAIL
|132.10
|1.46
|Zee Entertain
|369.00
|1.44
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|HCL Tech
|1,120.00
|2.44
|Tata Motors
|122.65
|1.95
|Power Grid Corp
|208.95
|1.16
|Bajaj Auto
|2,808.15
|1.52
|Infosys
|785.00
|-2.23
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Indiabulls Hsg
|460.00
|-2.44
|Tata Steel
|343.65
|-2.07
|Yes Bank
|63.35
|-1.78
|HUL
|1,831.40
|-1.61
|JSW Steel
|210.40
|-1.41
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Tata Steel
|343.60
|-2.09
|HUL
|1,830.90
|-1.65
|Yes Bank
|63.30
|-1.56
|Kotak Mahindra
|1,484.50
|-1.18
|Maruti Suzuki
|6,200.00
|-1.22
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Renault Triber MPV to Launch Today: Watch it Live Here [Video]
- Apple Will Donate to Preserve And Restore Amazon Rainforest as Fires Still Burn
- Jio Effect: This BSNL Plan Costs Rs 96 And Offers 10GB Daily 4G Data For 28 Days
- West Indies Fast Bowler Cecil Wright Announces Retirement at 85
- US Open 2019: Rafael Nadal Rampant as Dominic Thiem, Stefanos Tsitsipas Lead Exodus