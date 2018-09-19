GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Market Rout Wipes out Rs 3.62 Lakh Crore of Investor Wealth in 3 Days

Market analysts said that trade war escalation issues between US and China, increasing crude oil prices and depreciating rupee against the dollar have dampened sentiments.

PTI

Updated:September 19, 2018, 7:35 PM IST
Market Rout Wipes out Rs 3.62 Lakh Crore of Investor Wealth in 3 Days
Bombay stock exchange headquarter.
New Delhi: As the market rout continued for the third straight session on Wednesday, investor wealth eroded by Rs 3.62 lakh crore in three trading days.

Market benchmark BSE Sensex fell further by 169.45 points to end at a near two-month low of 37,121.22, extending losses for the third straight session on Wednesday. The index tanked 970 points or more than 2.5 per cent since Monday, largely hit by rupee woes and escalating trade tensions between the US and China.

Led by losses in stocks, the market capitalisation of BSE listed companies eroded by Rs 3,62,357.15 crore to Rs 1,52,73,265 crore since Friday.

Market analysts said that trade war escalation issues between US and China, increasing crude oil prices and depreciating rupee against the dollar have dampened sentiments.

"Despite favourable global cues and recovery in rupee, the domestic market continued to witness selling pressure due to higher oil price and yield," said Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Financial Services Ltd.

From the 30-share basket, 16 stocks fell, while 14 ended with gains.

Indusind Bank, Maruti Suzuki India, HDFC Bank,YES Bank and HDFC were the worst performers.

Coal India Ltd, ONGC, Tata Steel and Hero MotoCorp led the gainers pack.

At the BSE, 1,704 stocks declined, while 968 advanced and 173 remained unchanged.

As many as 180 stocks hit their 52-week low levels on BSE on Wednesday.
| Edited by: Padmaja Venkataraman
S&P BSE Sensex

37,121.22 -169.45 ( -0.45%)

Nifty 50

11,234.35 -44.55 ( -0.39%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Bank of Baroda 116.35 +3.25 +2.87
Reliance 1,210.75 -6.40 -0.53
SBI 271.50 -2.30 -0.84
HDFC Bank 1,961.35 -27.85 -1.40
HDFC AMC 1,408.85 -127.35 -8.29
Company Price Change %Gain
Oracle Fin Serv 4,103.15 -158.70 -3.72
Maruti Suzuki 8,207.00 -193.10 -2.30
Reliance 1,210.30 -6.90 -0.57
HDFC AMC 1,408.55 -131.65 -8.55
Bank of Baroda 116.30 +2.85 +2.51
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
BPCL 365.05 +9.95 +2.80
Coal India 280.65 +7.45 +2.73
GAIL 384.55 +9.75 +2.60
Tech Mahindra 769.95 +15.25 +2.02
ONGC 177.00 +3.10 +1.78
Company Price Change %Gain
Coal India 280.55 +7.10 +2.60
ONGC 176.65 +3.30 +1.90
Tata Steel 620.45 +8.00 +1.31
Hero Motocorp 3,142.35 +30.70 +0.99
Kotak Mahindra 1,227.00 +10.75 +0.88
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Bajaj Finserv 6,312.05 -215.55 -3.30
IndusInd Bank 1,804.65 -57.50 -3.09
Zee Entertain 450.80 -13.75 -2.96
Bajaj Finance 2,499.55 -70.85 -2.76
UPL 692.30 -16.75 -2.36
Company Price Change %Gain
IndusInd Bank 1,805.00 -56.45 -3.03
Maruti Suzuki 8,207.00 -193.10 -2.30
HDFC Bank 1,961.95 -31.40 -1.58
Yes Bank 318.50 -4.65 -1.44
HDFC 1,831.15 -25.00 -1.35
