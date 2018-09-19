English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Market Rout Wipes out Rs 3.62 Lakh Crore of Investor Wealth in 3 Days
Market analysts said that trade war escalation issues between US and China, increasing crude oil prices and depreciating rupee against the dollar have dampened sentiments.
Bombay stock exchange headquarter.
New Delhi: As the market rout continued for the third straight session on Wednesday, investor wealth eroded by Rs 3.62 lakh crore in three trading days.
Market benchmark BSE Sensex fell further by 169.45 points to end at a near two-month low of 37,121.22, extending losses for the third straight session on Wednesday. The index tanked 970 points or more than 2.5 per cent since Monday, largely hit by rupee woes and escalating trade tensions between the US and China.
Led by losses in stocks, the market capitalisation of BSE listed companies eroded by Rs 3,62,357.15 crore to Rs 1,52,73,265 crore since Friday.
Market analysts said that trade war escalation issues between US and China, increasing crude oil prices and depreciating rupee against the dollar have dampened sentiments.
"Despite favourable global cues and recovery in rupee, the domestic market continued to witness selling pressure due to higher oil price and yield," said Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Financial Services Ltd.
From the 30-share basket, 16 stocks fell, while 14 ended with gains.
Indusind Bank, Maruti Suzuki India, HDFC Bank,YES Bank and HDFC were the worst performers.
Coal India Ltd, ONGC, Tata Steel and Hero MotoCorp led the gainers pack.
At the BSE, 1,704 stocks declined, while 968 advanced and 173 remained unchanged.
As many as 180 stocks hit their 52-week low levels on BSE on Wednesday.
| Edited by: Padmaja Venkataraman
Most Active
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Bank of Baroda
|116.35
|+3.25
|+2.87
|Reliance
|1,210.75
|-6.40
|-0.53
|SBI
|271.50
|-2.30
|-0.84
|HDFC Bank
|1,961.35
|-27.85
|-1.40
|HDFC AMC
|1,408.85
|-127.35
|-8.29
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Oracle Fin Serv
|4,103.15
|-158.70
|-3.72
|Maruti Suzuki
|8,207.00
|-193.10
|-2.30
|Reliance
|1,210.30
|-6.90
|-0.57
|HDFC AMC
|1,408.55
|-131.65
|-8.55
|Bank of Baroda
|116.30
|+2.85
|+2.51
Top Gainers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|BPCL
|365.05
|+9.95
|+2.80
|Coal India
|280.65
|+7.45
|+2.73
|GAIL
|384.55
|+9.75
|+2.60
|Tech Mahindra
|769.95
|+15.25
|+2.02
|ONGC
|177.00
|+3.10
|+1.78
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Coal India
|280.55
|+7.10
|+2.60
|ONGC
|176.65
|+3.30
|+1.90
|Tata Steel
|620.45
|+8.00
|+1.31
|Hero Motocorp
|3,142.35
|+30.70
|+0.99
|Kotak Mahindra
|1,227.00
|+10.75
|+0.88
Top Losers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Bajaj Finserv
|6,312.05
|-215.55
|-3.30
|IndusInd Bank
|1,804.65
|-57.50
|-3.09
|Zee Entertain
|450.80
|-13.75
|-2.96
|Bajaj Finance
|2,499.55
|-70.85
|-2.76
|UPL
|692.30
|-16.75
|-2.36
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|IndusInd Bank
|1,805.00
|-56.45
|-3.03
|Maruti Suzuki
|8,207.00
|-193.10
|-2.30
|HDFC Bank
|1,961.95
|-31.40
|-1.58
|Yes Bank
|318.50
|-4.65
|-1.44
|HDFC
|1,831.15
|-25.00
|-1.35
Live TV
Photogallery
