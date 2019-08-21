Take the pledge to vote

Market Starts on a Tepid Note; Nifty Slips Below 11,000-mark While Sensex Lowers by 65 Points

The Nifty has lost almost a 1,000 in the past three months and market sentiments continue to remain weak in the near term.

PTI

Updated:August 21, 2019, 10:09 AM IST
Market Starts on a Tepid Note; Nifty Slips Below 11,000-mark While Sensex Lowers by 65 Points
Mumbai: Domestic equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty started on a negative note on Wednesday as investors remained risk averse due to uncertainties over economic growth. The 30-share index was trading 65.72 points, or 0.18 per cent, lower at 37,262.29. The broader Nifty dropped below the 11,000 level, falling 19 points, or 0.17 per cent, to 10,998.00 in morning trade.

In the previous session, the Sensex settled 74.48 points, or 0.20 per cent, lower at 37,328.01. The Nifty too ended 36.90 points, or 0.33 per cent, down at 11,017. Top laggards in the Sensex pack included Tata Motors, Yes Bank, Vedanta, ONGC, Tata Steel and HCL Tech, which fell up to 3 per cent.

While, Hero MotoCorp, Infosys, M&M, TechM and Maruti rose up to 1 per cent. The Nifty has lost almost a 1,000 in the past three months and market sentiments continue to remain weak in the near term, said Hemang Jani, Head - Advisory, Sharekhan by BNP Paribas.

"Domestic markets continue to reel under pressure of slowing growth and the street consensus is that the government may come up with a special package to boost the economy," he added. Foreign portfolio investors bought shares worth a net of Rs 373.23 crore Tuesday, and domestic institutional investors too purchased shares worth Rs 296.41 crore, provisional data showed.

The rupee, meanwhile, appreciated 17 paise against its previous close to trade at 71.54 in early session.

Elsewhere in Asia, bourse in Hong Kong, Korea, Shanghai and Japan were trading on a mixed note in their respective late morning sessions. Exchanges on Wall Street ended in the red on Tuesday. Global oil benchmark Brent crude was trading 0.52 per cent higher at 60.34 per barrel.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
S&P BSE SENSEX

37,300.08 -27.93 ( -0.07%)

NIFTY 50

11,001.10 -15.90 ( -0.14%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 68.80 -3.37
Maruti Suzuki 6,238.80 0.77
Indiabulls Hsg 510.15 -2.16
SBI 282.00 -0.60
Tata Motors 117.65 -5.01
Company Price Change %Gain
Maruti Suzuki 6,230.00 0.50
Yes Bank 68.70 -3.58
Abbott India 9,020.00 0.25
Indiabulls Hsg 510.00 -2.20
Coffee Day 72.80 4.97
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Eicher Motors 16,122.95 1.43
Hero Motocorp 2,699.70 1.14
HDFC Bank 2,238.45 0.80
Infosys 798.80 0.76
Maruti Suzuki 6,231.05 0.65
Company Price Change %Gain
Infosys 799.00 0.77
Hero Motocorp 2,700.00 1.15
HDFC Bank 2,239.15 0.77
Bajaj Auto 2,755.80 0.47
HUL 1,853.10 0.65
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Tata Motors 117.65 -5.01
Yes Bank 68.75 -3.44
Bharti Infratel 250.00 -2.17
Indiabulls Hsg 509.70 -2.24
Tata Steel 350.85 -2.07
Company Price Change %Gain
Tata Motors 117.70 -4.93
Yes Bank 68.70 -3.58
Vedanta 139.35 -2.11
Tata Steel 350.60 -2.15
ITC 242.90 -1.48
