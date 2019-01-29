LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
Market Starts on A Volatile Note As US-China Trade War Concerns Rise

After dropping over 100 points in early trade, the Sensex turned rangebound, and was trading 21.49 points, or 0.06 per cent, lower at 35,635.21. Similarly, the 50-share Nifty slipped 2.40 points, or 0.02 per cent, to 10,659.15.

PTI

Updated:January 29, 2019, 9:59 AM IST
Market Starts on A Volatile Note As US-China Trade War Concerns Rise
Representative image of Sensex.
Mumbai: The BSE benchmark Sensex and NSE Nifty on Tuesday started on a volatile note tracking weakness in global equities amid fresh concerns over US-China trade talks.

After dropping over 100 points in early trade, the 30-share index turned rangebound, and was trading 21.49 points, or 0.06 per cent, lower at 35,635.21.

Similarly, the 50-share Nifty slipped 2.40 points, or 0.02 per cent, to 10,659.15.

On Monday, the Sensex plunged 368 points to close at 35,656.70; and the broader NSE Nifty tumbled 119 points to end at 10,661.55.

In morning session on Tuesday, PowerGrid, RIL, Infosys, HDFC Bank, L&T, Yes Bank, HUL, NTPC and Coal India were among the top losers, falling up to 1.60 per cent.

While, Sun Pharma, Bajaj Finance, ICICI Bank, ITC, Tata Motors, and Bharti Airtel were the top gainers, rising up to 1.60 per cent.

On a net basis, foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) purchased shares worth a net of Rs 223.44 crore on Monday, and domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were net buyers to the tune of Rs 92.32 crore, provisional data available with BSE showed.

According to analysts, global investor sentiment turned jittery after the US charged Chinese telecom giant Huawei with a series of crimes including stealing trade secrets, a move that can escalate hostilities between the world's biggest economic powers and complicate efforts to negotiate an end to their bruising trade war.

The charges were unveiled ahead of crucial trade talks between American and Chinese officials on January 30 and 31.

Elsewhere in Asia, Hong Kong's Hang Seng fell 0.58 per cent, Shanghai Composite Index was down 0.50 per cent higher, Kospi slipped 0.28 per cent and Japan's Nikkei dropped 0.82 per cent in early trade.

On Wall Street, Dow Jones Industrial Average ended 0.84 per cent lower on Monday.

The rupee, meanwhile, was trading marginally lower against US dollar at 71.15.

The benchmark Brent crude futures rose 0.13 per cent to USD 59.89 per barrel.

S&P BSE SENSEX

35,576.55 -80.15 ( -0.22%)

NIFTY 50

10,638.90 -22.65 ( -0.21%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Zee Entertain 377.75 1.19
Yes Bank 204.75 -1.33
Indiabulls Hsg 660.35 -5.57
Reliance 1,217.85 -0.95
HDFC Bank 2,070.00 -0.68
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
Aurobindo Pharm 767.20 1.21
Indiabulls Hsg 660.70 -5.47
Zee Entertain 377.80 1.42
Yes Bank 204.75 -1.40
Dewan Housing 175.90 -4.84
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Adani Ports 336.80 3.28
Dr Reddys Labs 2,675.00 1.91
Bharti Infratel 292.35 1.76
Sun Pharma 417.25 1.34
JSW Steel 271.85 1.53
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Sun Pharma 417.45 1.43
Bajaj Finance 2,488.10 1.30
Hero Motocorp 2,631.50 1.13
Maruti Suzuki 6,580.00 1.10
Bharti Airtel 307.55 0.87
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Indiabulls Hsg 660.85 -5.50
GAIL 328.10 -1.53
Infosys 717.70 -1.41
Power Grid Corp 185.45 -1.25
Yes Bank 204.65 -1.37
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Infosys 717.60 -1.46
Power Grid Corp 185.35 -1.30
Yes Bank 204.75 -1.40
Reliance 1,217.00 -1.02
HDFC 1,925.00 -1.21
See all Top Losers »

