Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Business
1-min read

Market Starts on Volatile Note Amid Foreign Fund Outflow, Weak Global Cues

After swinging over 200 points in the first 15 minutes, Sensex was trading 11.13 points, or 0.03 per cent, lower at 36,551.78 at 0930 hours, while the broader Nifty slipped 4.50 points, or 0.04 per cent, to 10,793.40.

PTI

Updated:September 4, 2019, 10:15 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Market Starts on Volatile Note Amid Foreign Fund Outflow, Weak Global Cues
Image for Representation.
Loading...

Mumbai: Domestic equity market opened on a highly volatile note on Wednesday tracking heavy foreign fund outflow and mixed cues from global markets amid rising fears of an impending recession and escalation in US-China trade war.

After swinging over 200 points in the first 15 minutes of the session, the 30-share index was trading 11.13 points, or 0.03 per cent, lower at 36,551.78 at 0930 hours, while the broader Nifty slipped 4.50 points, or 0.04 per cent, to 10,793.40.

In the previous session on Tuesday, the BSE barometer ended 769.88 points, or 2.06 per cent, lower at 36,562.91, while the Nifty sank 225.35 points, or 2.04 per cent, to settle at 10,797.90.

Top losers in the Sensex pack in early trade on Wednesday included Sun Pharma, IndusInd Bank, Asian Paints, RIL, Maruti and Tata Motors, which fell up to 4 per cent.

On the other hand, ITC, Bharti Airtel, SBI, PowerGrid, Hero MotoCorp, Vedanta and L&T rose up to 1.23 per cent.

On Tuesday, foreign portfolio investors sold shares worth a net of Rs 2,016.20 crore, while domestic institutional investors purchased shares worth Rs 1,251.35 crore, provisional data showed.

According to traders, besides heavy foreign fund outflow, continually rising fears of a global recession and the escalating trade war between the US and China kept market participants jittery.

Elsewhere in Asia, bourses in Shanghai, Hong Kong and Korea were trading on a positive note in their respective late morning sessions, while those in Japan were in the red.

On Wall Street, stock exchanges ended significantly lower on Tuesday.

Investor sentiment was also weak amid deceleration of economic growth due to fall in consumption and subdued manufacturing activity diminished the scope for a turnaround in the near-term, said Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Financial Services.

The rupee, meanwhile, recovered 11 paise against its previous close to trade at 72.28 in early session.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude was trading 0.17 per cent higher at 58.36 per barrel.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
S&P BSE SENSEX

36,704.88 +141.97 ( +0.39%)

NIFTY 50

10,834.20 +36.30 ( +0.34%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Reliance 1,194.50 -0.99
Sun Pharma 417.00 -5.09
Maruti Suzuki 5,894.60 -2.56
Tata Motors 109.15 -3.11
IndusInd Bank 1,325.45 -1.38
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
Maruti Suzuki 5,894.70 -2.56
SBI 274.50 2.29
Sun Pharma 416.65 -5.19
Reliance 1,194.70 -0.93
Tata Motors 109.10 -3.15
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
SBI 274.45 2.25
HDFC Bank 2,260.85 2.26
Bharti Airtel 343.00 1.83
Vedanta 135.05 0.67
Dr Reddys Labs 2,570.50 1.49
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
HDFC Bank 2,260.15 2.30
SBI 274.50 2.29
Bharti Airtel 343.00 1.89
Vedanta 136.60 1.83
ICICI Bank 397.75 1.43
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Sun Pharma 417.00 -5.09
Tata Motors 109.20 -3.06
Asian Paints 1,536.75 -2.54
Maruti Suzuki 5,894.60 -2.56
Britannia 2,651.00 -2.10
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Sun Pharma 416.65 -5.19
Tata Motors 109.10 -3.15
Asian Paints 1,537.45 -2.48
Maruti Suzuki 5,894.70 -2.56
IndusInd Bank 1,325.65 -1.38
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram