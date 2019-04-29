Markets Closed Today as Polling Underway in Mumbai in Fourth Phase of Lok Sabha Elections

: All major markets, including BSE, National Stock Exchange, forex and money markets are closed Monday due to elections in Mumbai.s 17 seats from Maharashtra head to the polls in the fourth phase of the Lok Sabha elections on Monday, some of the most keenly fought contests on the six seats of Mumbai would also culminate. As many as 139 candidates are in the fray in this round which will see a tough fight between the BJP-Shiv Sena alliance and the Congress-Nationalist Congress Party alliance.