Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
SPONSORED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Markets Closed Today as Polling Underway in Mumbai in Fourth Phase of Lok Sabha Elections

All major markets, including BSE, National Stock Exchange, forex and money markets are closed Monday due to elections in Mumbai

PTI

Updated:April 29, 2019, 9:43 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Markets Closed Today as Polling Underway in Mumbai in Fourth Phase of Lok Sabha Elections
Representative image of Sensex.
Loading...
Mumbai: All major markets, including BSE, National Stock Exchange, forex and money markets are closed Monday due to elections in Mumbai.

s 17 seats from Maharashtra head to the polls in the fourth phase of the Lok Sabha elections on Monday, some of the most keenly fought contests on the six seats of Mumbai would also culminate. As many as 139 candidates are in the fray in this round which will see a tough fight between the BJP-Shiv Sena alliance and the Congress-Nationalist Congress Party alliance.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
T&C Apply. ARN EU/04/19/13626
 
S&P BSE SENSEX

39,067.33 +336.47 ( +0.87%)

NIFTY 50

11,754.65 +112.85 ( +0.97%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Tata Steel 545.25 6.75
Axis Bank 759.90 2.56
Maruti Suzuki 6,842.85 -0.90
Yes Bank 237.20 0.06
Reliance 1,392.80 1.49
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
Maruti Suzuki 6,832.15 -1.03
Axis Bank 760.20 2.61
Tata Steel 545.00 6.67
HDFC Bank 2,275.25 0.46
Yes Bank 237.40 -0.13
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Tata Steel 545.25 6.75
BPCL 371.05 3.57
GAIL 353.40 3.00
ICICI Bank 407.20 2.98
JSW Steel 294.00 2.58
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Tata Steel 545.00 6.67
ICICI Bank 407.40 3.05
Axis Bank 760.20 2.61
TCS 2,238.30 2.13
SBI 312.30 1.96
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Tata Motors 215.60 -2.82
Bajaj Auto 3,044.65 -1.41
Grasim 913.45 -1.23
Dr Reddys Labs 2,892.25 -1.12
Bharti Airtel 325.45 -0.93
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Tata Motors 215.40 -2.84
Maruti Suzuki 6,832.15 -1.03
Bharti Airtel 324.60 -1.02
Bajaj Auto 3,047.75 -0.98
M&M 657.70 -0.94
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram