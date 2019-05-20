Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
CO-PRESENTED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English

Lok Sabha Elections 2019Exit Poll Results

All India Figures

Assembly Elections 2019 Exit Poll Results

»
1-min read

Markets Continue to Soar as Sensex Climbs 1,300 points; Nifty Touches 11,800 After Exit Polls Predict NDA Victory

The 30-share index was trading 1,341 points, or 3.54 per cent, higher at 39,271.77. In similar movement, the broader NSE Nifty soared 393.95 points, or 3.45 per cent, to 11,801.10.

PTI

Updated:May 20, 2019, 2:36 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Markets Continue to Soar as Sensex Climbs 1,300 points; Nifty Touches 11,800 After Exit Polls Predict NDA Victory
Representative image of Sensex.
Loading...
Mumbai: Domestic benchmark indices extended their rally Monday with the BSE Sensex climbing 1,300 points, while Nifty touched 11,800 mark as investors cheered exit poll results that showed a likely win for the ruling NDA in the general elections.

The 30-share index was trading 1,341 points, or 3.54 per cent, higher at 39,271.77.

In similar movement, the broader NSE Nifty soared 393.95 points, or 3.45 per cent, to 11,801.10.

Top gainers in the Sensex pack include SBI, Yes Bank, Tata Motors, L&T, ICICI Bank, IndusInd Bank, ONGC, Maruti, M&M, Axis Bank, RIL, Hero MotoCorp, HDFC, Vedanta, Asian Paints, Tata Steel and Bajaj Finance, rising over 7 per cent.

On the other hand, Bajaj Auto and Infosys slipped up to 1 per cent.

Most exit polls Sunday forecast another term for Prime Minister Narendra Modi, with some of them projecting that BJP-led NDA will get more than 300 seats to comfortably cross the majority mark of 272 in the Lok Sabha.

The results of the seven-phase polls will come out Thursday.

"If exit polls are right a BJP single party majority may result in an up-move of 5-10 per cent of the Nifty in the near term. However, a non NDA government may lead to a 10-15 per cent correction in Nifty, if we go by market reactions in 2004 and 2009 to big surprises," UBS Securities said in a research note.

Meanwhile, market regulator Sebi and stock exchanges have beefed up their surveillance mechanism to check any manipulative activities in the market this week in view of the high-octane election related events lined up.

On the currency front, the rupee appreciated by 69 paise to 69.53 against the US dollar.

Brent crude, the global benchmark, was trading at 72.62 per barrel, higher by 0.57 per cent.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
 
S&P BSE SENSEX

39,228.42 +1,297.65 ( +3.42%)

NIFTY 50

11,788.70 +381.55 ( +3.34%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
SBI 343.65 7.64
Reliance 1,317.65 3.96
ICICI Bank 408.90 4.93
Axis Bank 783.90 4.67
Yes Bank 139.90 4.29
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
Reliance 1,316.95 4.05
Axis Bank 783.50 4.72
SBI 343.30 7.63
HDFC Life 397.00 3.79
Indiabulls Hsg 813.85 12.85
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Indiabulls Hsg 814.55 12.63
SBI 343.65 7.64
Adani Ports 392.60 6.95
Grasim 884.10 6.65
IndusInd Bank 1,463.30 6.53
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
SBI 343.40 7.67
IndusInd Bank 1,462.65 6.46
HDFC 2,123.00 6.48
Larsen 1,443.15 5.97
Yes Bank 141.10 4.87
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Dr Reddys Labs 2,575.00 -6.19
Zee Entertain 360.70 -3.08
Bajaj Auto 3,010.00 -0.99
Tech Mahindra 778.50 -0.81
Infosys 720.95 -0.41
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Bajaj Auto 3,009.95 -1.05
Infosys 720.70 -0.43
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram