Lok Sabha Elections 2019Exit Poll ResultsAll India Figures
-
542Seats
NDA UPA OTH 336 82 124
-
542Seats
NDA UPA OTH 277 130 135
-
542Seats
NDA UPA OTH 282-290 118-126 130-138
-
542Seats
NDA UPA OTH 287 128 127
-
542Seats
NDA UPA OTH 242 164 136
-
542Seats
NDA UPA OTH 339-365 77-108 69-95
-
542Seats
NDA UPA OTH 305 124 113
-
542Seats
NDA UPA OTH 298 118 127
-
542Seats
NDA UPA OTH 306 132 104
-
80Seats
NDA SP+BSP INC OTH 60-62 17-19 1-2 0
-
48Seats
NDA UPA OTH 42-45 4-6 0
-
42Seats
TMC BJP INC LEFT 36-38 3-5 0-1 0
-
40Seats
NDA UPA OTH 34-36 4-6 0
-
38Seats
DMK+ ADMK+ OTH 22-24 14-16 0
-
29Seats
BJP INC OTH 24-27 2-4 0
-
28Seats
BJP UPA OTH 21-23 5-7 0
-
25Seats
NDA INC OTH 22-23 2-3 0
-
26Seats
BJP INC OTH 25-26 0-1 0
-
25Seats
YSRCP TDP BJP INC 13-14 10-12 0-1 0
-
21Seats
BJD BJP UPA OTH 12-14 6-8 1-2 0
-
17Seats
TRS INC BJP AIMIM 12-14 1-2 1-2 1
-
20Seats
UDF LDF NDA OTH 7-9 11-13 0-1 0
-
14Seats
NDA UPA OTH 10 4 0
-
14Seats
NDA INC AIUDF OTH 8-10 2-4 2 0
-
13Seats
INC NDA AAP OTH 10 2 1 0
-
11Seats
BJP INC OTH 7-9 2-4 0
-
10Seats
BJP INC OTH 6-8 2-4 0
-
7Seats
BJP INC AAP OTH 6-7 0-1 0 0
-
5Seats
BJP INC OTH 4-5 0-1 0
-
4Seats
BJP INC OTH 4 0 0
-
25Seats
NDA INC AIUDF 17-19 4-6 2
Assembly Elections 2019 Exit Poll Results
Markets Continue to Soar as Sensex Climbs 1,300 points; Nifty Touches 11,800 After Exit Polls Predict NDA Victory
The 30-share index was trading 1,341 points, or 3.54 per cent, higher at 39,271.77. In similar movement, the broader NSE Nifty soared 393.95 points, or 3.45 per cent, to 11,801.10.
Representative image of Sensex.
Loading...
Mumbai: Domestic benchmark indices extended their rally Monday with the BSE Sensex climbing 1,300 points, while Nifty touched 11,800 mark as investors cheered exit poll results that showed a likely win for the ruling NDA in the general elections.
The 30-share index was trading 1,341 points, or 3.54 per cent, higher at 39,271.77.
In similar movement, the broader NSE Nifty soared 393.95 points, or 3.45 per cent, to 11,801.10.
Top gainers in the Sensex pack include SBI, Yes Bank, Tata Motors, L&T, ICICI Bank, IndusInd Bank, ONGC, Maruti, M&M, Axis Bank, RIL, Hero MotoCorp, HDFC, Vedanta, Asian Paints, Tata Steel and Bajaj Finance, rising over 7 per cent.
On the other hand, Bajaj Auto and Infosys slipped up to 1 per cent.
Most exit polls Sunday forecast another term for Prime Minister Narendra Modi, with some of them projecting that BJP-led NDA will get more than 300 seats to comfortably cross the majority mark of 272 in the Lok Sabha.
The results of the seven-phase polls will come out Thursday.
"If exit polls are right a BJP single party majority may result in an up-move of 5-10 per cent of the Nifty in the near term. However, a non NDA government may lead to a 10-15 per cent correction in Nifty, if we go by market reactions in 2004 and 2009 to big surprises," UBS Securities said in a research note.
Meanwhile, market regulator Sebi and stock exchanges have beefed up their surveillance mechanism to check any manipulative activities in the market this week in view of the high-octane election related events lined up.
On the currency front, the rupee appreciated by 69 paise to 69.53 against the US dollar.
Brent crude, the global benchmark, was trading at 72.62 per barrel, higher by 0.57 per cent.
-
IPL 2019: KXIP Vs KKR, Can Russell And Narine Push KKR To Semifinals?
-
Thursday 04 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Will Wayanad Be A Safe Seat For Rahul Gandhi?
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Brexit So Far: What Led To The Chaos?
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Fighting Insurgency In Kashmir: 740 Soldiers Killed In 12 Years
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Shamima Begum, UK Teen Who Joined IS, Reveals Why She Has No Regrets
IPL 2019: KXIP Vs KKR, Can Russell And Narine Push KKR To Semifinals?
Thursday 04 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Will Wayanad Be A Safe Seat For Rahul Gandhi?
Wednesday 03 April , 2019 Brexit So Far: What Led To The Chaos?
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 Fighting Insurgency In Kashmir: 740 Soldiers Killed In 12 Years
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 Shamima Begum, UK Teen Who Joined IS, Reveals Why She Has No Regrets
Most Active
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|SBI
|343.65
|7.64
|Reliance
|1,317.65
|3.96
|ICICI Bank
|408.90
|4.93
|Axis Bank
|783.90
|4.67
|Yes Bank
|139.90
|4.29
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Reliance
|1,316.95
|4.05
|Axis Bank
|783.50
|4.72
|SBI
|343.30
|7.63
|HDFC Life
|397.00
|3.79
|Indiabulls Hsg
|813.85
|12.85
Top Gainers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Indiabulls Hsg
|814.55
|12.63
|SBI
|343.65
|7.64
|Adani Ports
|392.60
|6.95
|Grasim
|884.10
|6.65
|IndusInd Bank
|1,463.30
|6.53
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|SBI
|343.40
|7.67
|IndusInd Bank
|1,462.65
|6.46
|HDFC
|2,123.00
|6.48
|Larsen
|1,443.15
|5.97
|Yes Bank
|141.10
|4.87
Top Losers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Dr Reddys Labs
|2,575.00
|-6.19
|Zee Entertain
|360.70
|-3.08
|Bajaj Auto
|3,010.00
|-0.99
|Tech Mahindra
|778.50
|-0.81
|Infosys
|720.95
|-0.41
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Bajaj Auto
|3,009.95
|-1.05
|Infosys
|720.70
|-0.43
