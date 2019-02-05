English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Budget Highlights
Markets End Modestly Higher as RBI Policy Meet Begins
In the Sensex pack, Hero MotoCorp, IndusInd Bank, Bajaj Auto, Maruti and M&M were the top gainers, spurting up to 2.66 per cent.
Representative image of Sensex.
Mumbai: Benchmark equity indices ended marginally higher after a choppy session Tuesday, with investors largely remaining on the sidelines as the RBI's monetary policy review meeting got underway.
Lack of cues from overseas markets also affected the momentum, traders said.
After a subdued opening, the 30-share Sensex ended 34.07 points, or 0.09 per cent, higher at 36,616.81. Similarly, the NSE Nifty edged up 22.10 points, or 0.20 per cent, to 10,934.35.
In the Sensex pack, Hero MotoCorp, IndusInd Bank, Bajaj Auto, Maruti and M&M were the top gainers, spurting up to 2.66 per cent.
On the other hand, Tata Motors, Coal India, ONGC, Tata Steel, Yes Bank, Sun Pharma, ITC and ICICI Bank fell up to 2.63 per cent.
Investors were awaiting cues from the Reserve Bank of India's monetary policy review, traders said.
The RBI's Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) began its three-day meet Tuesday to decide on key rates amid expectations that it would change stance to neutral on low inflation but may not cut rates due to fiscal challenges and rising oil prices.
"Market was volatile and faced stiff resistance at 10,950 levels. However, investors got bargaining opportunity in auto and private banks post the January auto sales and in expectation of dovish RBI monetary policy," said Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Financial Services.
Broader indices, however, ended in the red, with the BSE Midcap and Smallcap sliding up to 0.91 per cent.
Sectorally, realty, metals and FMCG indices ended in the red, while auto and financial services finished with gains.
On a net basis, foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold shares worth a net of Rs 112.13 crore Monday, and domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were net sellers to the tune of Rs 65.22 crore, provisional data available with BSE showed.
Elsewhere in Asia, Japan's Nikkei slipped 0.19 per cent. Bourses in China, South Korea, Singapore and Indonesia remained closed for the Lunar New Year.
In the Eurozone, Frankfurt's DAX was up 0.83 per cent, while Paris CAC 40 rose 0.77 per cent in late morning deals. London's FTSE surged 1.12 per cent.
The rupee, meanwhile, rebounded 4 paise against the US dollar to 71.76 intra-day.
The benchmark Brent crude futures rose 0.64 per cent to USD 62.91 per barrel.
