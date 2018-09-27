GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Markets Extend Losses on Fed Rate Hike, F&O Expiry; Nifty Closes Below 11,000

The BSE benchmark Sensex, after opening positive at 36,691.93, advanced to a high of 36,711.62 on covering-up of short positions in select stocks.

PTI

Updated:September 27, 2018, 7:45 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Markets Extend Losses on Fed Rate Hike, F&O Expiry; Nifty Closes Below 11,000
Image for representation. (Photo: Reuters)
Loading...
Mumbai: Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty fell for the second consecutive session Thursday after the US Fed hiked interest rates and struck a hawkish stance amid rising crude oil prices.

Moreover, September futures and options (F&O) expiry added to market volatility, brokers said.

Investors offloaded their long bets in the F&O segment instead of carrying them forward to the next series for October, they added.

The BSE benchmark Sensex, after opening positive at 36,691.93, advanced to a high of 36,711.62 on covering-up of short positions in select stocks.

However, higher levels could not be sustained as participants offloaded their long positions in view of September series expiry. The index slipped to a low of 36,238.23, before finally settling at 36,324.17, down 218.10 points, or 0.60 per cent. It had slipped 109.79 points on Wednesday amid liquidity concerns.

The NSE Nifty closed below the key 11,000-mark by falling 76.25 points, or 0.69 per cent, to 10,977.55. Intra-day, the 50-share index shuttled between 11,089.45 and 10,953.35.

Sentiment was briefly boosted after the government Wednesday raised import duties on 19 items, including jet fuel and air conditioners, as it looks to check the widening current account deficit resulting from high crude oil prices and a weakening rupee.

Moreoever, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Thursday allowed banks to dip further into statutory cash reserves in a bid to ease a liquidity squeeze afflicting the nation's money markets.

RBI said banks could 'carve out' up to 15 per cent of holdings under the statutory liquidity reserves to meet their liquidity coverage ratio (LCR) requirements as compared to 13 per cent now.

The move follows concerns over tight liquidity conditions and banks' unwillingness to lend to NBFCs.

Global markets reeled after the US Fed raised interest rates for the third time this year Wednesday. The Fed said it still foresees another rate hike in December, three more next year, and one increase in 2020.

Meanwhile, foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold shares worth a net Rs 809.95 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought equities to the tune of Rs 1,555.44 crore Wednesday, as per provisional data.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
S&P BSE Sensex

36,324.17 -218.10 ( -0.60%)

Nifty 50

10,977.55 -76.25 ( -0.69%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 203.25 -9.16
Reliance 1,253.75 0.19
Dewan Housing 290.20 -4.99
Maruti Suzuki 7,553.05 -3.69
Infosys 724.80 0.97
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 203.20 -9.14
Dewan Housing 290.15 -4.87
Larsen 1,308.65 -1.80
Maruti Suzuki 7,556.05 -3.68
Edelweiss 190.15 -10.35
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Bharti Infratel 267.85 2.43
TCS 2,188.85 2.18
Coal India 276.25 1.36
UltraTechCement 4,120.40 1.30
Infosys 724.80 0.97
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
TCS 2,187.80 2.16
Coal India 276.30 1.39
Power Grid Corp 194.80 0.93
Infosys 724.15 0.88
HDFC Bank 1,977.95 0.54
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 203.25 -9.16
Indiabulls Hsg 939.70 -6.01
Bajaj Finance 2,204.20 -4.81
Bajaj Finserv 5,979.80 -3.75
Maruti Suzuki 7,553.05 -3.69
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 203.20 -9.14
Maruti Suzuki 7,556.05 -3.68
Tata Motors 225.55 -3.32
Axis Bank 598.70 -2.79
ONGC 176.00 -2.49
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...