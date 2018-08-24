Markets Halt Record Run on Profit-Booking; Log 5th Weekly Gains

Benchmark Sensex shed about 85 points to close at 38,251.80 on Friday after three straight record-setting sessions on emergence of profit-booking amid caution in global markets.However, both the key indices Sensex and Nifty finished with gains for the fifth straight week.Sentiment took a hit largely in sync with a weak trend in global markets amid escalating trade tensions between the US and China as talks between the two countries ended without any significant progress.The BSE 30-share barometer, after a higher start at 38,366.79, advanced to 38,429.50 in morning trade on continued buying by investors.However, across-the-board profit booking at record levels pulled it down to a low of 38,172.77. It finally settled 84.96 points, or 0.22 per cent lower at 38,251.80.The gauge had gained 673.20 points in the previous four sessions and closed at an all-time high of 38,336.76 on Thursday.The wider NSE Nifty too slipped from record but managed to close above the crucial 11,550 mark at 11,557.10 points, down 25.65 points or 0.22 per cent. It shuttled between 11,604.60 and 11,532 during the session.On Thursday, it had closed at a new life-time high of 11,582.75.This was the fifth weekly gain in a row for the benchmarks. During the week, the Sensex gained 303.92 points, or 0.80 per cent, while the Nifty rose 86.35 points, or 0.75 per cent.Meanwhile, domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought shares worth Rs 142 crore on a net basis, while foreign institutional investors (FIIs) accumulated equities to the tune of Rs 433.21 crore on Thursday, provisional data showed."Market turned to profit booking as the unproductive trade talks between US and China renewed the threat of trade tensions."Oil price started inching up while rupee remained weak further impacting the sentiment. Besides, investors are waiting for Fed chair speech...to get some cues on rate hike trajectory," said Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Financial Services.Private sector lender Yes Bank was the biggest loser among Sensex components, tumbling 3.52 per cent, followed by Hero MotoCorp at 2.08 per cent.Other laggards included ICICI Bank, Adani Ports, Sun Pharma, Infosys, IndusInd Bank, Maruti Suzuki, L&T, Tata Motors, SBI, HDFC Bank, Bajaj Auto, NPTC and Asian Paints, losing up to 2.02 per cent.In contrast, Vedanta Ltd, ONGC, Axis Bank, Wipro, M&M, Tata Steel, RIL, HUL, Coal India, Bharti Airtel, HDFC Ltd, Kotak Bank and TCS managed to close higher.Sectorally, the BSE Bankex emerged as the worst performer, sliding 0.80 per cent, followed by consumer durables (0.79 per cent), FMCG (0.62 per cent), IT (0.60 per cent), auto (0.46 per cent), teck (0.41 per cent), infrastructure (0.30 per cent) and capital goods (0.25 per cent).Metal, oil and gas, healthcare, power and realty indices ended in positive zone.The broader markets too saw selling pressure, with the small-cap index falling 0.34 per cent, while mid-caps declined 0.26 per cent.Hexaware Technologies plunged 13.30 per cent amid reports that Baring PE Asia is selling stake worth around Rs 1,100 crore.Shares of HDFC Asset Management Company defied broader market sentiment and hit record highs, spurting 3.24 per cent, on strong June quarter results. The fund house got listed earlier this month.Ruchi Soya ended 4.90 per cent lower after lenders of the company approved the Rs 6,000 crore bid of Adani Wilmar to acquire the debt-ridden firm.In the Asian region, Hong Kong's Hang Seng fell 0.43 per cent, while Japan's Nikkei rose 0.85 per cent. Shanghai Composite Index too managed to end higher by 0.18 per cent.In the Eurozone, Frankfurt's DAX was higher by 0.22 per cent, while Paris CAC 40 rose 0.53 per cent in their early deals. London's FTSE was up 0.23 per cent.