Markets in Free Fall, Investors Lose Rs 4.30 Lakh Crore in 5 Days
The 30-share index Sensex slipped into a negative zone towards the fag-end to hit a low of 33,209.76 as participants booked profits at improved levels.
Image for representation. (Reuters)
New Delhi: As much as Rs 4.30 lakh crore of investors' money has been wiped out in the last five trading sessions, with Rs 1.54 lakh crore eroding on Tuesday. The BSE benchmark Sensex on Tuesday nosedived nearly 430 points to close at a nearly three-month low of 33,317 after bank stocks came under heavy selling pressure despite positive global cues.
The 30-share index Sensex slipped into a negative zone towards the fag-end to hit a low of 33,209.76 as participants booked profits at improved levels. Following the bearish trend in the broader market, the market capitalisation of BSE listed companies fell to Rs 1,44,20,606 crore at the end of today's trading session, from Rs 1,45,75,054.23 crore on Monday.
Overall, in the last five straight sessions, the index has lost nearly 1,129 points. Led by a continuous sell-off, the market capitalisation of BSE-listed companies plummeted by Rs 4,30,042.5 crore to Rs 1,44,20,606 crore in five trading sessions.
"Consolidation continues led by broad selling across all sector. Market has broken yesterday’s low while banks continue to struggle due to NPA issue, higher bond yield & cost of funds. Investors are little nervous to start accumulating and are waiting for major triggers to get direction," said Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Financial Services Ltd.
Most Active
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|IDBI Bank
|82.60
|-2.05
|-2.42
|Reliance
|910.85
|-13.25
|-1.43
|Axis Bank
|517.35
|-7.20
|-1.37
|ICICI Bank
|295.05
|-8.30
|-2.74
|Tata Steel
|659.75
|+3.85
|+0.59
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|IDBI Bank
|82.50
|-1.90
|-2.25
|RPG Life
|460.60
|+14.30
|+3.20
|Fortis Health
|161.20
|-1.65
|-1.01
|Tata Steel
|660.50
|+5.15
|+0.79
|Hindalco
|225.90
|-4.00
|-1.74
Top Gainers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|BPCL
|445.20
|+10.90
|+2.51
|Zee Entertain
|559.50
|+7.65
|+1.39
|UltraTechCement
|4,150.30
|+54.90
|+1.34
|IndusInd Bank
|1,710.30
|+21.10
|+1.25
|Aurobindo Pharm
|606.20
|+5.45
|+0.91
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|IndusInd Bank
|1,707.10
|+20.35
|+1.21
|Tata Steel
|660.50
|+5.15
|+0.79
|Hero Motocorp
|3,569.90
|+12.30
|+0.35
|Coal India
|306.45
|+0.95
|+0.31
Top Losers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Sun Pharma
|531.75
|-16.80
|-3.06
|ICICI Bank
|295.05
|-8.30
|-2.74
|M&M
|719.90
|-19.70
|-2.66
|SBI
|256.55
|-6.95
|-2.64
|UPL
|702.40
|-18.50
|-2.57
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Sun Pharma
|531.70
|-16.15
|-2.95
|SBI
|256.50
|-7.30
|-2.77
|ICICI Bank
|295.10
|-8.00
|-2.64
|M&M
|720.35
|-18.60
|-2.52
|BHEL
|88.20
|-2.05
|-2.27
