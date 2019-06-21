Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Markets Skid as US-Iran Tensions Spook Investors; Log Weekly Fall

Global markets spiralled lower while crude oil prices spurted after reports said US President Donald Trump had approved military strikes against Iran, but later decided against it.

PTI

Updated:June 21, 2019, 5:59 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Markets Skid as US-Iran Tensions Spook Investors; Log Weekly Fall
Representative image. (File photo of BSE.)
Loading...

Mumbai: Snapping its three-session winning run, the BSE Sensex tumbled 407 points Friday as rising tensions between the US and Iran soured risk appetite globally.

The 30-share BSE gauge settled 407.14 points, or 1.03 per cent, lower at 39,194.49. Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty slumped 107.65 points, or 0.91 per cent, to 11,724.10.

During the week, the Sensex declined 257.58 points or 0.65 per cent, and the Nifty lost 99.2 points or 0.83 per cent.

Global markets spiralled lower while crude oil prices spurted after reports said US President Donald Trump had approved military strikes against Iran, but later decided against it.

Geopolitical tensions in the Middle East have ratcheted up following attacks on two oil tankers and shooting down of a US surveillance drone.

A weakening rupee and ongoing trade concerns further weighed on domestic market sentiment, traders said.

Yes Bank was the top loser in the Sensex pack Friday, dropping 4.36 per cent.

Other losers included Maruti, HDFC, Hero MotoCorp, Sun Pharma, HUL, Kotak Bank, Coal India, RIL, TCS and Bharti Airtel, shedding up to 3.39 per cent.

SBI, IndusInd Bank, Vedanta, NTPC, M&M and Axis Bank finished with gains of up to 1.28 per cent.

"Indian markets were plagued by dual domestic and global concerns, with rising tensions and rising crude oil prices related to Iran, as well as concerns over looming trade war sparring with the US on the global front.

"Domestically, the Southwest monsoon which is the major source of water for India's farms was delayed by a week leading to 43 per cent deficit for the month of June... Crude rose by 4 per cent in the last week, which is expected to impact India's fiscal balance," said Sunil Sharma, Chief Investment Officer, Sanctum Wealth Management.

Sectorally, BSE auto, energy, telecom, FMCG, healthcare, teck, oil and gas, finance and realty indices declined up to 1.32 per cent.

Power and basic materials indices ended up to 0.10 per cent higher.

The BSE midcap index fell 0.38 per cent, while the smallcap gauge bucked the weak market trend and rose 0.14 per cent.

Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, rose 0.51 per cent to USD 64.78 per barrel.

While bourses in Shanghai, Hong Kong, Tokyo and Seoul ended on a weak note, equity markets in Europe were trading in the green in early deals.

On the currency front, the Indian rupee depreciated 11 paise to 69.55 against the US dollar intra-day.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
S&P BSE SENSEX

39,194.49 -407.14 ( -1.03%)

NIFTY 50

11,724.10 -107.65 ( -0.91%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Indiabulls Hsg 612.00 2.04
HDFC 2,140.80 -2.66
Reliance 1,279.50 -1.33
Yes Bank 109.60 -4.32
UPL 890.10 2.28
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
Sobha 520.30 -7.39
Indiabulls Hsg 612.05 2.02
Jet Airways 72.45 13.20
Yes Bank 109.55 -4.36
Axis Bank 771.95 0.06
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
UPL 890.10 2.28
Tech Mahindra 740.45 2.05
Indiabulls Hsg 612.00 2.04
Hindalco 197.65 1.72
SBI 349.40 1.23
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
SBI 349.45 1.28
IndusInd Bank 1,448.70 0.92
Vedanta 172.35 0.23
Axis Bank 771.95 0.06
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 109.60 -4.32
Maruti Suzuki 6,417.25 -3.02
HDFC 2,140.80 -2.66
Coal India 254.25 -2.34
Hero Motocorp 2,606.00 -2.24
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 109.55 -4.36
Maruti Suzuki 6,412.45 -3.39
HDFC 2,140.90 -2.63
Coal India 256.20 -1.58
Hero Motocorp 2,605.50 -2.17
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram