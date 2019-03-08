English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Markets Snap 4-day Winning Run on Weak Global Cues; Log Weekly Gains
Global markets dived on renewed concerns over economic growth amid lacklustre Chinese trade data.
Representative image
Loading...
Mumbai: Benchmark indices snapped their four-day rising streak Friday to end marginally lower on losses in IT and metal stocks as investors turned cautious amid weak overseas cues.
The 30-share BSE Sensex settled 53.99 points, or 0.15 per cent lower at 36,671.43, while the broader NSE Nifty slipped 22.80 points, or 0.21 per cent, to 11,035.40.
During the week, the Sensex gained 607.62 points or 1.68 per cent; and the Nifty advanced 171.9 points or 1.58 per cent.
Global markets dived on renewed concerns over economic growth amid lacklustre Chinese trade data.
Tata Motors was the biggest loser in the Sensex pack Friday, tumbling 3.99 per cent, followed by HCL Tech, Tata Steel, Vedanta, Infosys, ONGC, Asian Paints, Maruti and L&T that shed up to 2.53 per cent.
NTPC was the top gainer, spurting 4.28 per cent.
Other winners were Bajaj Auto, Bajaj Finance, Sun Pharma, ITC, Hero MotoCorp, TCS, Yes Bank, HDFC, HDFC Bank and SBI, rising up to 1.38 per cent.
Sectorally, the BSE metal index lost the most at 1.57 per cent, followed by IT and teck.
Broader indices followed the benchmarks, with the BSE Midcap index and the small-cap gauge ending marginally lower.
"The momentum in the domestic market was capped due to the renewed concern in the global economy. Moderation in GDP growth by ECB and weak export data from China impacted the global sentiment," said Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Financial Services.
"But Indian rupee strengthened supported by FII liquidity and benign oil prices, portraying the positive undercurrent in the domestic market," he added.
Meanwhile, foreign institutional investors (FIIs) bought shares worth a net Rs 1,137.85 crore on Thursday, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were net sellers to the tune of Rs 925.46 crore, provisional data available with BSE showed.
Global equities witnessed a selloff after the European Central Bank (ECB) slashed its forecast for economic growth and inflation in the 19-country euro zone.
The ECB now expects growth of 1.1 per cent this year, down from its earlier forecast for 1.7 per cent. Inflation is also expected to be lower at 1.2 per cent compared with 1.6 per cent forecast earlier.
Elsewhere in Asia, Hong Kong's Hang Seng cracked 1.91 per cent, Shanghai Composite Index plunged 4.40 per cent and Korea's Kospi fell 1.31 per cent. Japan's Nikkei ended 2.01 per cent lower.
In the Eurozone, Frankfurt's DAX was down 0.49 per cent, Paris CAC 40 shed 0.36 per cent, and London's FTSE fell 0.66 per cent in early deals.
Oil market benchmark Brent crude futures fell 1.63 per cent to USD 65.22 per barrel.
Meanwhile, the rupee appreciated 7 paise to 69.93 against the US dollar intra-day.
The 30-share BSE Sensex settled 53.99 points, or 0.15 per cent lower at 36,671.43, while the broader NSE Nifty slipped 22.80 points, or 0.21 per cent, to 11,035.40.
During the week, the Sensex gained 607.62 points or 1.68 per cent; and the Nifty advanced 171.9 points or 1.58 per cent.
Global markets dived on renewed concerns over economic growth amid lacklustre Chinese trade data.
Tata Motors was the biggest loser in the Sensex pack Friday, tumbling 3.99 per cent, followed by HCL Tech, Tata Steel, Vedanta, Infosys, ONGC, Asian Paints, Maruti and L&T that shed up to 2.53 per cent.
NTPC was the top gainer, spurting 4.28 per cent.
Other winners were Bajaj Auto, Bajaj Finance, Sun Pharma, ITC, Hero MotoCorp, TCS, Yes Bank, HDFC, HDFC Bank and SBI, rising up to 1.38 per cent.
Sectorally, the BSE metal index lost the most at 1.57 per cent, followed by IT and teck.
Broader indices followed the benchmarks, with the BSE Midcap index and the small-cap gauge ending marginally lower.
"The momentum in the domestic market was capped due to the renewed concern in the global economy. Moderation in GDP growth by ECB and weak export data from China impacted the global sentiment," said Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Financial Services.
"But Indian rupee strengthened supported by FII liquidity and benign oil prices, portraying the positive undercurrent in the domestic market," he added.
Meanwhile, foreign institutional investors (FIIs) bought shares worth a net Rs 1,137.85 crore on Thursday, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were net sellers to the tune of Rs 925.46 crore, provisional data available with BSE showed.
Global equities witnessed a selloff after the European Central Bank (ECB) slashed its forecast for economic growth and inflation in the 19-country euro zone.
The ECB now expects growth of 1.1 per cent this year, down from its earlier forecast for 1.7 per cent. Inflation is also expected to be lower at 1.2 per cent compared with 1.6 per cent forecast earlier.
Elsewhere in Asia, Hong Kong's Hang Seng cracked 1.91 per cent, Shanghai Composite Index plunged 4.40 per cent and Korea's Kospi fell 1.31 per cent. Japan's Nikkei ended 2.01 per cent lower.
In the Eurozone, Frankfurt's DAX was down 0.49 per cent, Paris CAC 40 shed 0.36 per cent, and London's FTSE fell 0.66 per cent in early deals.
Oil market benchmark Brent crude futures fell 1.63 per cent to USD 65.22 per barrel.
Meanwhile, the rupee appreciated 7 paise to 69.93 against the US dollar intra-day.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
‘GAYAB HO GAYA’ Is New Tag Line: Rahul Gandhi On "Stolen" Rafale Papers
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Fighting Insurgency In Kashmir: 740 Soldiers Killed In 12 Years
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Shamima Begum, UK Teen Who Joined IS, Reveals Why She Has No Regrets
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
What Are India's Options Against Pakistan After Pulwama Attack?
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Pulwama Attack Backlash: Can Universities Discriminate Against Kashmiri Students?
‘GAYAB HO GAYA’ Is New Tag Line: Rahul Gandhi On "Stolen" Rafale Papers
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 Fighting Insurgency In Kashmir: 740 Soldiers Killed In 12 Years
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 Shamima Begum, UK Teen Who Joined IS, Reveals Why She Has No Regrets
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 What Are India's Options Against Pakistan After Pulwama Attack?
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 Pulwama Attack Backlash: Can Universities Discriminate Against Kashmiri Students?
Most Active
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Reliance
|1,267.10
|-0.25
|Indiabulls Hsg
|702.00
|-2.37
|Wipro
|257.70
|-4.15
|Larsen
|1,339.40
|-0.96
|ICICI Bank
|370.60
|-0.05
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Wipro
|256.50
|-4.58
|Thermax
|977.60
|-0.21
|Advanced Enzyme
|191.00
|17.00
|Granules India
|110.85
|6.79
|ICICI Bank
|370.15
|-0.07
Top Gainers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|NTPC
|152.20
|4.10
|Eicher Motors
|21,871.05
|1.62
|GAIL
|349.65
|1.60
|UltraTechCement
|3,972.00
|1.51
|Bajaj Auto
|2,955.70
|1.23
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|NTPC
|152.35
|4.28
|Bajaj Auto
|2,950.25
|1.38
|Bajaj Finance
|2,766.65
|1.13
|Sun Pharma
|455.05
|0.92
|ITC
|292.05
|0.69
Top Losers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Tata Motors
|181.20
|-4.28
|Wipro
|257.70
|-4.15
|Tata Steel
|507.85
|-2.55
|Hindalco
|195.55
|-2.52
|HCL Tech
|1,009.05
|-2.46
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Tata Motors
|181.65
|-3.99
|HCL Tech
|1,008.45
|-2.53
|Tata Steel
|508.05
|-2.43
|Vedanta
|172.35
|-2.02
|Infosys
|712.55
|-1.48
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Tesla V3 Supercharger Can Add 100 Km Range in 5 Minutes – Watch Video
- Avengers Endgame: Mark Ruffalo Steals Thor's Hammer from His Trailer, See Video
- Sara Ali Khan on stepmother Kareena Kapoor: Anyone Who Makes My Father Happy Makes Me Happy
- Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro Review: By Far, The Ultimate Android Phone Under Rs 15,000
- Supreme Court Orders Mediation in Mandir Dispute, Panel of 3 Mediators Appointed
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results