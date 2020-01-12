Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Business
2-min read

Markets to Eye Earnings Report Card, Inflation, Global Events This Week, Say Analysts

The IT services major reported a 23.7 per cent rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 4,466 crore for the December quarter.

PTI

Updated:January 12, 2020, 11:52 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Markets to Eye Earnings Report Card, Inflation, Global Events This Week, Say Analysts
For Representation

New Delhi: Quarterly earnings, inflation data and the much-awaited US-China trade deal signing would drive the equity markets this week, according to analysts.

"Market wants to look forward where Q3 earnings and pre-Budget movement will be the theme of this week. In terms of earnings, Wipro, IndusInd Bank, Reliance Industries, HCL Technologies and HDFC Bank will be key companies that will post their Q3 results this week," said Santosh Meena, Senior Research Analyst, TradingBells.

He added that Infosys shares may react positively on Monday after the company's audit committee gave a clean chit to the management on allegations of misconduct.

Infosys on Friday said the board's audit committee has completed the independent probe into the anonymous whistleblower allegations and found "no evidence" of financial impropriety or executive misconduct.

The IT services major reported a 23.7 per cent rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 4,466 crore for the December quarter. The earnings were announced after market hours on Friday.

"Markets will first react to IT major Infosys results in the early trade on Monday. Meanwhile, volatility would remain high on the stock-specific front due to prevailing earnings season and global uncertainty," said Ajit Mishra, VP - Research, Religare Broking Ltd.

Among macroeconomic data announcements, retail and WPI inflation numbers will be released on Monday and Tuesday, respectively.

On the global front, with US-Iran tensions cooling off, focus will largely shift to the upcoming US-China trade deal signing.

Kotak Mahindra Asset Management Company, Senior VP and Head of Equity Research, Shibani Kurian said, "From here on, the equity markets would focus on the upcoming Union Budget and also RBI policy at the start of February. Markets would also take cues from the Q3 FY20 earnings season with key focus being on management commentary on business outlook."

Markets would on Monday may also react to industrial production data which was announced post market hours on Friday.

The country's industrial output grew 1.8 per cent in November, turning positive after three months of contraction, on account of growth in the manufacturing sector.

"Markets are heading for testing times given that the result season has set in and Budget parleys too will have to be digested in weeks to come. Volatility is expected to increase, although prices are not expected to move much till Budget. However, sector specific rallies are likely to continue," Jimeet Modi, Founder & CEO, SAMCO Securities & StockNote said.

During the last week, the Sensex advanced 135.11 points or 0.32 per cent.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Pidilite Ind 1,414.55 0.02
ICICI Bank 540.25 -1.11
Bharti Infratel 249.45 -0.46
Yes Bank 44.80 -5.29
Tata Motors 196.40 2.27
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Tata Motors 196.40 2.27
Infosys 738.25 1.47
Maruti Suzuki 7,327.45 1.37
UltraTechCement 4,447.50 1.35
Kotak Mahindra 1,684.20 1.16
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
IndusInd Bank 1,490.60 -1.11
ICICI Bank 540.25 -1.11
Titan Company 1,154.05 -0.75
Bharti Airtel 457.20 -0.58
Axis Bank 740.00 -0.44
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram