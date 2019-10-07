Markets to Keep an Eye on Q2 Earnings, US-China Trade Talks this Week
According to analysts, markets may continue to remain volatile this week as the September quarter earnings season is unlikely to hold any major surprise.
Representative image.
Indian stock markets are gearing up for the earnings season yet again. The holiday-shortened week will see IT bellwethers Infosys and Tata Consultancy Services Ltd (TCS), along with banking major IndusInd Bank, releasing their second quarter (Q2) earnings. Notably, stock markets will remain shut on Tuesday, 8 October, on account of Dussehra.
Last week, benchmark indices BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 snapped their three-week rally to close down nearly 3%. A lower-than-expected repo rate cut along with reduction in forecast for full-year economic growth by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) dampened investor sentiment. Besides that, concerns deepened over the health of India’s banking sector due to the PMC Bank-HDIL fraud and RBI’s prompt corrective action against Lakshmi Vilas Bank.
According to analysts, markets may continue to remain volatile this week as the September quarter earnings season is unlikely to hold any major surprise.
“The earning season for Q2FY20 is unlikely to throw any surprises. RBI’s downward revision of GDP (gross domestic product) growth to 5.3% for Q2FY20 from earlier 5.8-6.6% in H1FY20 says it all,” Pankaj Bobade, Head of Fundamental Research, Axis Securities told Moneycontrol. “All eyes would now be on the management commentary to understand how they see the performance for the rest of the year,” he added.
TCS will announce its quarterly results on Thursday, 10 October, while Infosys will release its numbers on Friday, 11 October. Brokerages feel earnings are expected to be steady for both the companies during the September quarter with constant currency revenue growth at around 3% each.
Besides earnings, traders will also keep a watch on the industrial production data for the month of August that will be released on Friday. To recall, industrial output had grown 4.3% month-on-month (MoM) in July against 1.2% in June.
Internationally, officials from the US and China will be meeting later this week to strike a trade deal. A high-level Chinese delegation is visiting the US for a two-day meeting starting 10 October for talks with officials from Donald Trump’s administration. Last week, Trump had said that there was a good chance of the US making a deal with China. “Right now, we are in a very important stage in terms of possibly making a deal. If we make it, it will be the biggest trade deal ever made,” Trump added.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
Popcorn With Smoke, Pizza Dosa And Quirky Food Experiments At Horn Ok Please
-
Thursday 04 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Will Wayanad Be A Safe Seat For Rahul Gandhi?
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Brexit So Far: What Led To The Chaos?
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Fighting Insurgency In Kashmir: 740 Soldiers Killed In 12 Years
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Shamima Begum, UK Teen Who Joined IS, Reveals Why She Has No Regrets
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|BPCL
|486.40
|-5.65
|HDFC Bank
|1,211.35
|1.82
|Zee Entertain
|232.35
|-1.90
|Yes Bank
|43.60
|3.44
|SBI
|250.00
|0.02
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|BPCL
|486.55
|-5.56
|Yes Bank
|43.55
|3.32
|HDFC Bank
|1,211.25
|1.88
|Zee Entertain
|232.40
|-1.86
|Can Fin Homes
|379.85
|-3.27
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Britannia
|2,945.00
|3.51
|Yes Bank
|43.55
|3.32
|HDFC Bank
|1,211.35
|1.82
|ICICI Bank
|420.65
|1.63
|Kotak Mahindra
|1,585.20
|1.41
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Yes Bank
|43.55
|3.32
|HDFC Bank
|1,210.95
|1.85
|ICICI Bank
|420.60
|1.66
|Kotak Mahindra
|1,585.60
|1.49
|Bharti Airtel
|344.15
|1.31
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|BPCL
|486.40
|-5.65
|M&M
|548.80
|-2.74
|Zee Entertain
|232.35
|-1.90
|Sun Pharma
|375.80
|-2.66
|UltraTechCement
|3,884.20
|-2.40
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|M&M
|548.50
|-2.73
|Sun Pharma
|375.80
|-2.62
|ONGC
|127.00
|-2.01
|NTPC
|115.10
|-2.00
|IndusInd Bank
|1,244.40
|-1.55
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Sara Ali Khan Blowing Kisses to Young Fans Calling Her 'Sara Didi' Leaves Netizens Impressed
- Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy: Chiranjeevi Reveals How He Reached Out to Amitabh Bachchan for His Role
- Gianluigi Buffon Compares Messi to Federer and Says Ronaldo is Like Nadal
- Bigg Boss 13: Zareen Khan Slams Journalist Shefali Bagga for Body Shaming Rashami Desai
- Sanskari Much? Bengaluru Man Stops Woman in Shorts, Instructs Her to 'Follow Indian Rules'