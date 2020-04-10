BUSINESS

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#Madhya Pradesh#IndiaGives#Stock
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Markets to Remain Closed for Good Friday

Representative Image. (Image: AP)

Representative Image. (Image: AP)

All major financial markets will remain closed

  • News18
  • Last Updated: April 10, 2020, 12:15 PM IST
Share this:

All major financial markets including BSE, National Stock Exchange, forex, etc will remain closed on Friday on account of Good Friday.

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Next Story

COVID-19 Information Centre
  • 24 hrs.helpline no. -
  • +91-11-23978046
  • 24 hrs. toll free no. -
  • 1075
  • India
  • World

India

  • Active Cases

    5,709

     

  • Total Confirmed

    6,412

     

  • Cured/Discharged

    503

     

  • Total DEATHS

    199

     
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 10 (08:00 AM)
Hospitals & Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    1,152,950

     

  • Total Confirmed

    1,605,683

    +2,031

  • Cured/Discharged

    356,968

     

  • Total DEATHS

    95,765

    +73
Data Source: Johns Hopkins University, U.S. (www.jhu.edu)
Hospitals & Testing centres