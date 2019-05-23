Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
CO-PRESENTED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
272
nda:
Needmore seats to Win
Needmore seats to Win
upa:
»
2-min read

Markets Turn Negative After Touching Record Highs on BJP Show; Sensex Ends 299 Pts Lower

During the day, the Sensex hit the 40,000 mark while the Nifty crossed the 12,000-level for the first time ever.

PTI

Updated:May 23, 2019, 4:42 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Markets Turn Negative After Touching Record Highs on BJP Show; Sensex Ends 299 Pts Lower
Representative image (Credit: Reuters)
Mumbai: The benchmark BSE Sensex erased early gains to end 299 points lower Thursday as investors booked profits after stocks soared to record highs after BJP's strong showing in the Lok Sabha polls.

During the day, the Sensex hit the 40,000 mark while the Nifty crossed the 12,000-level for the first time ever.

However, the indices succumbed to profit booking towards the fag-end of the session.

The 30-share Sensex tumbled 298.82 points, or 0.76 per cent, to close at 38,811.39. Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty settled 80.85 points, or 0.69 per cent, lower at 11,657.05.

IndusInd Bank was the biggest gainer in the Sensex pack, rallying 5.23 per cent, followed by Hero MotoCorp, Coal India, Yes Bank, PowerGrid, ICICI Bank, HCL Tech, L&T, Kotak Bank and Bharti Airtel, rising up to 1.56 per cent.

On the other hand, Vedanta, ITC, Tata Motors, HDFC twins, Bajaj Finance, Sun Pharma, Tata Steel, TCS, ONGC and Infosys fell up to 5.53 per cent.

Riding on a massive Modi wave sweeping through most parts of India, the BJP was set to return to power Thursday as it led in 298 seats while the Congress trailed far behind with 52, according to trends released by the Election Commission for all 542 seats that went to polls.

"Markets were initially enthused to see the election results falling in line with the exit polls.

However, the run up to the D-day was so sharp that it turned out to be a sell on news phenomenon," said Devang Mehta, Head Equity Advisory, Centrum Wealth Management.

Participants would now be keen to know the future course of action for bringing the economy back on track, solution to the liquidity situation, the union budget, onset and progress of monsoon in June and most importantly the earnings trajectory, he added.

According to traders, weak cues from other global markets and a depreciating rupee also weighed on investor sentiment.

The rupee depreciated 37 paise to 70.04 against the US dollar in afternoon trade.

Globally, bourses in Asia ended in the red. Indices in Europe were also trading on a negative note in early deals.

Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, was trading 1.79 per cent lower at USD 69.72 per barrel.
(Get detailed and live results of each and every seat in the Lok Sabha elections and state Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim to know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interesting facts and trivia about the elections and see our informative graphics. Elections = News18)
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
 
S&P BSE SENSEX

38,811.39 -298.82 ( -0.76%)

NIFTY 50

11,657.05 -80.85 ( -0.69%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
SBI 342.20 0.32
Reliance 1,333.90 -0.48
IndusInd Bank 1,598.75 5.26
HDFC Bank 2,332.10 -3.06
ICICI Bank 410.85 1.36
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
Reliance 1,335.80 -0.37
Larsen 1,475.70 1.04
SBI 342.30 0.43
Yes Bank 139.80 1.53
Adani Enterpris 161.30 2.12
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Adani Ports 407.55 5.60
Zee Entertain 360.45 5.33
IndusInd Bank 1,598.75 5.26
Grasim 886.55 3.41
Cipla 564.75 2.12
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
IndusInd Bank 1,596.85 5.23
Coal India 244.05 1.56
Yes Bank 139.80 1.53
Hero Motocorp 2,739.65 1.51
Power Grid Corp 184.45 1.29
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Vedanta 157.35 -5.38
Eicher Motors 20,321.15 -4.26
ITC 288.20 -3.85
Hindalco 191.75 -3.16
HDFC Bank 2,332.10 -3.06
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Vedanta 157.25 -5.53
ITC 288.50 -3.69
HDFC Bank 2,334.35 -2.94
Tata Motors 175.00 -2.48
Bajaj Finance 3,377.95 -2.02
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram