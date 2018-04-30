GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Markets Up for 3rd Day; Sensex Hits 35k on Corporate Earnings Optimism

Main indices - Sensex and Nifty - remained well above their key levels of 35,000 and 10,700 levels points, respectively throughout the session as investors were optimistic about upcoming results from more companies.

PTI

Updated:April 30, 2018, 4:29 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Markets Up for 3rd Day; Sensex Hits 35k on Corporate Earnings Optimism
Image for representation. (Image: Reuters)
Mumbai: Rising for a third straight day, the benchmark Sensex recaptured the 35,000-mark by surging about 191 points to end at a near three-month high of 35,160 as participants showed optimism in view of ongoing corporate earnings season.

Similarly, the Nifty crossed the 10,700-mark again riding a slew of positive factors, including RBI liberalising ECB policy.

Sentiment got a boost after the RBI on Friday further liberalised External Commercial Borrowing (ECB) policy by including more sectors in the window, in a bid to facilitate easy access to overseas funds for India Inc, brokers said.

Besides, positive leads from other Asian bourses following last week's historic North-South Korea summit, fuelling optimism, too had an impact on bourses here.

A higher opening in european markets too added to positivity.

The gains were led by financial and technology stocks as investors widened their exposure ahead of key corporate results.

The January-March quarterly results posted by companies so far are largely in line with market expectations.

Driven by realty, capital goods, IT and banking stocks, the Sensex reclaimed the 35,000-mark at the outset to hit a high of 35,213.30 before ending at 35,160.36, up 190.66 points -- or 0.55 per cent. This is its highest closing since February 1 when it read 35,906.66.

The gauge had climbed 468.43 points in the previous two days.

For the 50-share NSE Nifty, the close came in at 10,739.35, higher by 47.05 points, or 0.44 per cent, after shuttling between 10,759 and 10,704.60.

Main indices - Sensex and Nifty - remained well above their key levels of 35,000 and 10,700 levels points, respectively throughout the session as investors were optimistic about upcoming results from more companies.

Domestic financial institutions continued to hold ground and retail investors built up more bets amid a firming Asian trend, said marketmen.

Domestic institutional investors (DIIs) picked up shares worth a net Rs 633.71 crore on Friday. Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) exited, pulling out shares amounting to Rs 759.21 crore on a net basis, showed provisional data.

Markets will remain shut on Tuesday on account of "Maharashtra Day".

Also Watch

| Edited by: Huma Tabassum
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
S&P BSE Sensex

35,160.36 +190.66 ( +0.55%)

Nifty 50

10,739.35 +47.05 ( +0.44%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
PC Jeweller 144.50 -33.30 -18.73
Yes Bank 362.00 +13.10 +3.75
Axis Bank 517.30 -21.90 -4.06
Reliance 963.30 -33.00 -3.31
Dewan Housing 641.00 +6.50 +1.02
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
PC Jeweller 145.00 -32.90 -18.49
Tata Comm 621.95 +1.25 +0.20
Bharti Infratel 313.55 -8.30 -2.58
Bombay Dyeing 310.35 +20.25 +6.98
Reliance 963.10 -31.65 -3.18
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 362.00 +13.10 +3.75
HUL 1,508.90 +34.95 +2.37
TCS 3,532.10 +80.15 +2.32
Kotak Mahindra 1,211.10 +22.35 +1.88
Asian Paints 1,201.70 +20.10 +1.70
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 362.05 +13.60 +3.90
HUL 1,509.05 +34.50 +2.34
TCS 3,531.40 +76.60 +2.22
Kotak Mahindra 1,210.35 +21.80 +1.83
Larsen 1,400.60 +23.80 +1.73
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Axis Bank 517.30 -21.90 -4.06
Reliance 963.30 -33.00 -3.31
UPL 729.85 -24.50 -3.25
Bharti Infratel 313.10 -7.15 -2.23
GAIL 325.10 -5.70 -1.72
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Axis Bank 518.05 -20.85 -3.87
Reliance 963.10 -31.65 -3.18
ICICI Bank 284.45 -3.60 -1.25
Coal India 283.85 -1.70 -0.60
ONGC 180.50 -0.25 -0.14
See all Top Losers »

Video Wall

Now Showing: Varun Dhawan Opens His Heart And Home To Rajeev Masand

Now Showing: Varun Dhawan Opens His Heart And Home To Rajeev Masand

Recommended For You