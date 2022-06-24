5 Stocks To Buy For Up To 26% Returns in Short Term Amid Volatile Markets

At a time when the market looks destined to head towards the bear zone, how should you go about picking stocks when several quality stocks are lying alone at 52-week lows? The S&P BSE Sensex Index has fallen more than 15 per cent from its October high, nearing the 20 per cent loss that denotes a bear market. The selloff comes as climbing costs and a record plunge in the rupee have forced the nation’s central bank to join global peers in raising interest rates.

The Indian stock market’s value is already down nearly 20 per cent from its January peak of about $3.7 trillion dollars. The unsupportive economic backdrop combined with an unprecedented exodus of foreign investors and earnings estimates that appear poised to tumble cloud the outlook for a rebound.

In such a situation, with no signs of relief anytime soon, investors are confused on where to invest.

Here are 5 short-term recommendations from Siddharth Sedani – vice president, Equity Advisory, Anand Rathi Shares, and Stock Brokers

Buy M&M: CMP: Rs 1012 | Stop Loss: Rs 850 | Target: Rs 1225

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd is one of the most diversified automotive companies in India with a presence across 2-wheelers, 3-wheelers, PVs, CVs, electric vehicles & tractors. M&M’s share price has shot up more than 4 per cent in the last 5 sessions. It reported a 427 per cent jump in its standalone profit after tax (PAT) at Rs 1,292 crore, for the quarter ended March 31, 2022. The firm has recorded a standalone PAT (before exceptional items) of Rs 245 crore in the same quarter last year. Revenue for the quarter stood at Rs 17,124 crore, a 28 per cent jump over the corresponding quarter last year. In Q4FY21, the firm has reported a revenue of Rs 13,356 crore. EBITDA stood at 1,946 crore for the January-March quarter of FY22 as against Rs 1,955 crore in Q4FY21.

Buy Tata Motors: CMP: Rs 404 | Stop Loss: Rs 370 | Target: Rs 510

Tata Motors is a leading global automobile manufacturer – operating in domestic (Passenger Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles) as well as global markets (Jaguar Land Rover i.e. JLR). Shares of Tata Motors have plunged 25 per cent in nearly five months amid highly volatile domestic and global markets hit by the coronavirus-induced slowdown and the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war. The automaker reported a narrowing of net loss to Rs 1,032.84 crore for the quarter ended 31 March, 2022 against net loss of Rs 7,605.40 crore a year earlier.

Buy Strides Pharma Science Ltd: CMP Rs 306 | Stop Loss: Rs 270 | Target Rs 370

Strides Pharma Science is in the business of the development and manufacturing of pharmaceutical products. The company’s pharmaceutical products are sold in over 100 countries. Strides Pharma Science (STAR) is an R&D focused, vertically integrated pharmaceutical company with an experienced management team having a presence across multiple therapeutic segments. Strides reported its Q4FY22 revenue at Rs.866cr (9 per cent QoQ, -4.7 per cent YoY), with the US business (38% of total revenue) clocking 17 per cent QoQ growth.

Buy Bharti Airtel CMP: Rs 660 | Stop Loss: Rs 635 | TGT: Rs 710

Bharti Airtel (Airtel) is India’s second-largest telecom operator with 32.6 crore wireless customers in India and 12.8 crore subscribers across 14 African countries. For the quarter ended 31-03-2022, the company reported a Consolidated Total Income of Rs 31,518.90 Crore, up 4.84 per cent from last quarter’s Total Income of Rs 30,063.70 Crore and up 22.02 per cent from last year same quarter Total Income of Rs 25,831.20 Crore. The company reported net profit after tax of Rs 3,001.40 Crore in the latest quarter.

The views and investment tips by experts in this News18.com report are their own and not those of the website or its management. Users are advised to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News , watch Top Videos and Live TV here.