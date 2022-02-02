Adani Wilmar IPO Allotment Tomorrow: Know Latest GMP, Other Key Details

Adani Wilmar initial public offering (IPO) saw more than 17 times subscription. Incorporated in 1999, Adani Wilmar is an FMCG food company offering most of the essential kitchen commodities, including edible oil, flour, rice, pulses, and sugar. The company sells cooking oils under the Fortune brand. Apart from cooking oils, it sells food products like rice, wheat flour, and sugar. It also sells non-food products like soap, handwash, and sanitisers. It is a 50:50 joint venture between business conglomerate Adani group and Singapore-based Wilm­ar. Last week, Adani Wilmar Ltd had raised Rs 940 crore from anchor investors.

Adani Wilmar IPO: Subscription Status

The issue saw applications for 2,12,87,80,550 shares against the total issue size of 12,25,46,150 shares, translating into an oversubscription of 17.37 times. Retail investors subscribed 3.92 times their part of allotted shares. Non-institutional investors sought 56 times more shares than the 2.15 crore shares reserved for them. Qualified institutional investors put in bids for 5.73 times of the portion reserved for them.

Adani Wilmar IPO: GMP

As per market observers, Adani Wilmar shares are commanding a premium (GMP) of Rs 32 in the grey market today. The company’s shares are expected to list on leading stock exchanges BSE and NSE on February 8, 2022.

Adani Wilmar IPO: Share Allotment

The finalization of basis of share allotment of Adani Wilmar is expected to take place this week on Thursday, February 3, 2022 and if allotted, then the credit of shares to demat account of bidders will be done on February 7. The registrar for this IPO is Link Intime India Private Ltd, therefore the allotment application can be checked on its website here or on the BSE website here.

Adani Wilmar IPO: What do brokerages say?

Last week’s stock market rout, especially in the broader market, has eroded Adani Wilmar’s grey market premium (GMP). “The bearish sentiments, especially in the broader market, coupled with tepid listing of recent market debutants have shaken faith of investors in the primary market. The GMP of Adani Wilmar has declined about 50 per cent in a week and we expect a listing premium of around 10-15 per cent," said Manan Doshi, co-founder, Unlisted Arena.

Equity markets have been on a slippery slope ever since the US Federal Reserve hinted at interest rate hikes from March onwards. And even as the secondary market looked to gain ground on Monday, shares of AGS Transact Technologies made a quite debut on the bourses. Against the issue price of Rs 175, the shares of AGS Transact, an integrated omni-channel payment solutions provider, listed at Rs 176 on the BSE.

According to analysts at KR Choksey, AWL’s focus on growth of FMCG and packaged food business and shift to value-added products will result in increasing market share and expansion of margins. “With the Indian economy recovering strongly from the Covid-19 impact and expected to grow faster to become a $5 trillion economy, places AWL in a sweet spot to grow multifold. Hence, we recommend ‘SUBSCRIBE’ for long-term gains," they said in an IPO report.

