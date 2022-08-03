Adani Wilmar Q1 FY23 Results: Profit Rises 10% to Rs 194 Crore, Quarterly Revenue Up by 30%

Adani Wilmar Q1 FY23 Results: Adani Wilmar Limited (AWL) on Wednesday, August 3, reported a 10.2 per cent increase in its profit to Rs 193.59 during the June 2022 quarter, compared with Rs 175.70 in the corresponding quarter last year. The FMCG company, owned by business mogul Gautam Adani, reported that its quarterly revenue jumped 30.2 per cent on a year-on-year basis to Rs 14,731.62.

Adani Wilmar’s Ebitda also rose 14 per cent YoY to Rs 496 crore during the quarter under review, it said in a regulatory filing on Wednesday. Ebitda stands for earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation.

Its overall volumes have increased 15 per cent as compared to the year-ago quarter to 1.19 MMT. The company’s food and FMCG volume grew 53 per cent to 0.19 per MMT YoY, while edible oil segment grew 6 per cent YoY to 0.70 MMT. Its consolidated volume stood at 1.19 MMT in Q1FY23 compared to 1.03 MMT in Q1FY22, registering a growth of 15 per cent.

Wheat, flour and rice were the main reasons that the volumes in the food and FMCG sector soared during the quarter under review. “Food and FMCG continued to lead the growth and now has a basket of Rs 860 crore for the quarter, registering a growth of 66 per cent on revenues and 53 per cent on volumes,” Adani Wilmar said in the BSE filing. The acquisition of Kohinoor rice brand will help AWL consolidate its market share in the basmati rice segment as well as help in driving premiumisation, it further said.

“Commenting on the quarterly results, Angshu Mallick, Managing

Director and CEO at Adani Wilmar Limited said, “Adani Wilmar has continued

to demonstrate a steady growth on overall volumes, led by an exceptional

growth in the foods business. This is despite multiple headwinds that we

saw during the quarter with inflation and low consumer offtake being the

major concern areas.”

“While still majority of staples and FMCG products are sold through general

trade, we have seen a double-digit growth in sales through e-commerce and

modern trade. Sales of our new products such as Poha, Khichdi, Total

Balance Oil, Soya Chunkies etc., have doubled on a year-on-year basis,

though on a low base,” he added.

“There is finally some respite and signs of relief due to the softening of

certain commodity prices, which may lead to better demand uptick in the

coming quarter. The performance of AWL in the foregoing quarter can be

summarised as – consistent and resilient,” Mallick further said.

Adani Wilmar said it expects an uptick in the demand in Q2 FY23 on the back of

festivities and weddings across the country. “We particularly expect growth in demand from rural markets, with expectations of a good monsoon,” it said.

