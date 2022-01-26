AGS Transact Tech IPO Allotment Tomorrow: Know GMP, How to Check Share Application Status

AGS Transact Technologies IPO: AGS Transact Technologies, an omni-channel payment solution provider, which was subscribed 7.79 times, is set to announce the share allotment on Thursday, January 27, 2022. Bidders can check their application status online by logging in at the BSE website or at the website of the official registrar of this IPO. The official registrar of AGS Transact Technologies IPO is Link Intime India Private Ltd.

The company’s Rs 680-crore public issue will make their stock market debut on February 1, 2022.

AGS Transact is the second largest company in India in terms of revenue from ATM managed services and also the largest deployer of POS terminals at petroleum outlets in India. The public issue was a pure offer-for-sale by promoter Ravi B Goyal and other shareholders including VC Gupte, Shailesh Shetty, Nikhil Patiyat and Rajesh Harshedrai Shah.

AGS Transact Technologies IPO GMP

Ahead of finalisation of share allocation, bidders and market observers are keeping a close eye on the grey market. Market observers say that shares of AGS Transact Technologies are available at premium of Rs 15 in the grey market today that means AGS Transact Technologies IPO grey market premium today is Rs 15 and grey market is expecting this public issue to list at around Rs 190 ( Rs 175 + Rs 15), which is around 8.50 per cent higher from its price band of Rs 166 to Rs 175 per equity share.

AGS Transact Technologies IPO allotment links

As mentioned above, bidders are advised to check AGS Transact Technologies IPO allotment status online by logging in at either BSE website or at Link Intime’s official website.

Check AGS Transact Technologies share allotment status via registrar Link Intime India website

-To check the share allotment status, select the company name as ‘AGS Transact Technologies IPO’

-From the drop-down list on the Link Intime India website when it gets declared.

-Check box either PAN, Application Number or Depository/Client ID. Accordingly, enter the permanent account number or Application Number or Depository/Client ID in the box.

-Enter the given captcha in the provided space and click the submit button. This will display the number of shares that have been applied and allotted to the investor.

Check share allotment status in AGS Transact Technologies via BSE website

-Another way to check the allotment status in AGS Transact Technologies is through the BSE website.

-Select ‘equity’ as the issue type, and ‘AGS Transact Technologies’ as the issue name from the drop-down list, when it gets declared.

-Enter the application number and PAN (permanent account number). Click on ‘I am not a Robot’.

-In the last step, click on the search tab to view the status details.

The initiation of refunds or unblocking of funds from the ASBA account will take place on January 28, 2022 and the equity shares will be credited to depository accounts of allottees on January 31, 2022.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.