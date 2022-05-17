Airtel Q4 Results: Net Profit Jumps 164% YoY To Rs 2,008 Crore; Dividend Declared

Telecom major Bharti Airtel on Tuesday reported a 164.46 per cent year-on-year jump in net profit to Rs 2,007.8 crore, compared with Rs 759.2 crore reported in the corresponding period of the previous financial year. Its revenue from operations in January-March 2022 jumped 22 per cent to Rs 31,500.3 crore, against Rs 25,747.3 crore in the year-ago period.

The company’s board has also declared a dividend of Rs 3 per equity share for 2021-22. “The board of directors has recommended a dividend of Rs 3 per fully paid-up equity share of a face value Rs 5 each and Rs 0.75 per partly paid-up equity share of a face value of Rs 5 each (paid-up Rs 1.25 per equity share) for the financial year 2021-22,” the company said in a BSE filing on Tuesday.

It added that the dividend is in proportion to the amount paid-up on each equity share of face value Rs 5 each and is subject to shareholders’ approval.

