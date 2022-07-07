Axis Bank, GSK, Among Other Stocks To Turn Ex-Dividend Today; Do you Own Any?

Shares of Axis Bank, Bank of India, L&T Technology Services, Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals, GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals, Greenlam Industries, among others turn ex-dividend today as for all these stocks the record date has been set as July 8 to determine the eligibility of shareholders for the purpose of dividend payment. A total of 21 companies will go ex-dividend today. These 21 companies had announced final dividends.

Axis Bank

Axis Bank has a good track record of Dividend payout for the last 21 years. The company has declared 19 dividends since June 2001. All the 19 dividends are final dividends, The company has not declared any interim or special dividends so far. In its Board of directors meeting held on April 28, 2022, the company declared a final dividend of 50 per cent amounting to Rs 1 per share for the march ending 2022.

For the fiscal year that ended in March 2022, Axis Bank issued a 50 per cent equity dividend with a face value of Rs 2 or Rs 1 per share. In BSE exchange filing, Axis Bank has said “Pursuant to Regulation 42 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, Friday, July 8, 2022 has been fixed as the record date to determine the members who will be eligible for final dividend, if approved by the members at the ensuing 28th Annual General Meeting.” And hence the stock shall trade ex-dividend tomorrow.

Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals

In BSE exchange filing, the company has stated that “Pursuant to Regulation 42 of the SEBI Listing Regulations, the Company has fixed Friday, July 8, 2022 as the Record Date and the Register of Member and Share Transfer Books of the Company will remain closed from Saturday, July 9, 2022 to Friday, July 22, 2022 (both days inclusive) for taking record of the Members of the Company for the purpose of declaration of dividend. The Dividend of Rs. 2.50 per equity share of Rs. 2/- each of the Company shall be paid/dispatched on or after Monday, July 25, 2022 but within a period of 30 days from the date of the Annual General Meeting subject to approval of the shareholders of the Company.”

GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals Ltd

GlaxoSmithKline Pharma announced a dividend along with a special dividend. By informing BSE, the company has confirmed that “The Board has recommended a dividend of Rs. 90/- (including special dividend of Rs. 60) per equity share on face value of Rs.10 each for the year ended 31 st March 2022, subject to approval of members at 97th Annual General Meeting to be held on Tuesday, 26th July, 2022. Pursuant to Regulation 42 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the Company has fixed Friday, 8th July, 2022 as the Record Date for determining entitlement of members to final dividend for the financial year ended 31st March, 2022. The dividend, if approved by the members will be paid on or after Wednesday, 27th July, 2022.”

L&T Technology Services

The company has said in BSE exchange filing that “Pursuant to Regulation 42 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulation 2015, the Register of Members and the Share Transfer Books of the Company will be closed from Saturday, July 9, 2022, to Friday, July 15, 2022 (both days inclusive),for the purpose of holding the 10thAGM and in order to determine the Members entitled to receive the Final Dividend of Rs. 15.00/- per share of Rs. 2/- each for the year ended March 31, 2022. In respect of shares held in Electronic form, the said dividend will be paid on the basis of the details of beneficial ownership furnished by the Depositories, as at the close of Friday, July 8, 2022 and in respect of shares held in Physical form, the said dividend will be paid to those Members whose names will appear on the Register of Members of the Company as on the close of Friday, July 8, 2022. The Final Dividend if approved by the shareholders shall be paid by the Company on or after July 20, 2022.”

Greenlam Industries

Greenlam Industries has announced a 120.00 per cent equity dividend, or Rs 1.2 per share, for the fiscal year ending March 2022. For the purpose of dividend the company has said in its exchange filing that “Pursuant to Regulation 42 and 60 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, applicable provisions of Companies Act, 2013 read with the rules made therein, we would like to inform that the record date is fixed as Friday, July 08, 2022 for determining the eligible members of the Company for payment of final dividend on equity shares of the Company for the financial year 2021-22.” The stock shall turn ex-dividend tomorrow on 7th July 2022, and the stock closed today at ₹319.05 with an upside gap of 1.03 per cent.

Bank of India

The Board meeting of Bank of India was held on 24th May 2022 where the company recommend a final dividend of 20 per cent amounting to Rs 2/share. Subject to shareholder approval at the Bank of India’s upcoming 26th Annual General Meeting, the bank has recommended a dividend of Rs. 2.00 (i.e. 20 percent) each equity share (Face Value Rs. 10/- each fully paid up) for the FY2022-23. 8th July 2022 has been fixed as the record date by the bank and the shares of BOI shall turn ex-dividend tomorrow on 7th July. On the NSE, the stock closed today at Rs 46.90 up by 2.29 per cent from its previous close and on a year-to-date (YTD) basis the stock has fallen over 10 per cent so far in 2022.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.