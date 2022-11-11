Bikaji Foods IPO Share Allotment Today: Step-By-Step Guide To Check Status; Know GMP

Bikaji Foods IPO Share Allotment Today: The allotment of shares of Bikaji Foods International’s initial public offering (IPO) is slated to take place today (November 11). The issue was opened for public subscription on November 3. By the last day of the subscription, the Rs 881-crore public issue was booked 26.67 times. It received bids for 55,04,00,900 shares against 2,06,36,790 shares on offer. The price band was fixed at Rs 285-300 per share.

The Bikaji Foods IPO is entirely an offer-for-sale (OFS) of 29,373,984 equity shares by its promoters and existing shareholders. The company will not receive any proceeds from the issue. The company is likely to finalise the allotment on Friday, as per the timeline provided in the red herring prospectus (RHP).

Bikaji GMP Today

Bikaji Foods’ unlisted shares are available at a price of Rs 335 apiece in the grey market on Friday, which is Rs 35 higher (premium) over the upper price band limit of Rs 300. The shares of the company are expected to list on stock exchanges BSE and NSE on Thursday, November 16, 2022.

Bikaji Foods IPO: How To Check Allotment Status

Those who have subscribed for Bikaji Foods IPO allotment can check the status of the IPO application online. For this, there are two options available – first to visit the official website of the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and second to use a direct link.

How to Check Bikaji Foods IPO Allotment Status via BSE Website

1) Go to the official BSE website via the URL —https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx.

2) Under ‘Issue Type’, select ‘Equity’.

3) Under ‘Issue Name’, select ‘Bikaji Foods’ in the dropbox.

4) Enter your application number, or the Permanent Account Number (PAN).

5) Then, click on the ‘I am not a robot’ to verify yourself and hit ‘Search’ option.

Your share application status will appear on your screen.

Bidders can also check the allotment status on the online portal of official registrar of Bikaji Foods IPO — Link Intime India.

How to Check Bikaji Foods IPO Allotment Status via Link Intime India

1) Go to the web portal of Link Intime India Private Limited — https://www.linkintime.co.in/IPO/public-issues.html.

2) Select the IPO — ‘Bikaji Foods IPO’ — in the dropbox. It must be noted that the name of the IPO will be populated only when the allotment is finalised.

3) Select either one of the three options: ‘PAN’ or ‘Application Number’, or ‘DP Client ID’.

4) In the application type, select between ASBA and non-ASBA.

5) Enter the details of the mode that you have selected in Step 2.

6) In the next step, fill the captcha and click on the ‘Search’ button.

The status of your Bikaji Foods IPO application will be visible on screen.

