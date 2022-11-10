Bikaji Foods IPO Share Allotment Tomorrow: How to Check Status; Know GMP

Bikaji Foods IPO Share Allotment Tomorrow: Bikaji Foods International’s initial public offering (IPO) allotment date has been fixed as November 11. The issue, with a price band of Rs 285-300 a share, was open for public subscription on November 3, 2022.

Bikaji Foods IPO Subscription Status

The public issue was booked 26.67 times by the last day of subscription. The ₹881-crore IPO received bids for 55,04,00,900 shares against 2,06,36,790 shares on offer, as per data available with the NSE.

Bikaji Foods IPO GMP Today

As per market observers, Bikaji Foods shares are commanding a premium (GMP) of Rs 38 in the grey market today.

Manufacturer of snacks and sweets Bikaji Foods International mobilised Rs 262 crore from anchor investors. The firm decided to allocate 87.37 lakh equity shares to anchor investors at Rs 300 apiece, aggregating the transaction size to Rs 262 crore.

Bikaji Foods IPO allotment: Step-by-step guide to check the status online.

Those who have subscribed for Bikaji Foods IPO allotment can check the status of the IPO application online. For this, there are two options available – first to visit the official website of the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and second to use a direct link.

Bikaji Foods IPO allotment: Check allotment status on BSE

Step 1: A bidder may visit the official website of the BSE to check the status of the IPO application online. One may also directly click on the link – https://linkintime.co.in/MIPO/Ipoallotment.html

Step 2: Select the option of ‘Equity’ under ‘Issue Type’

Step 3: Select ‘Issue Name’ i.e. Bikaji Foods International IPO from the menu.

Step 4: Either enter your application number in the box or provide your PAN detail to proceed further.

Step 5: Click on ‘I’m not a robot’ and then submit.

The status of your Bikaji Foods International IPO application status will appear on the screen.

Bikaji Foods will list on both the leading exchanges BSE and NSE on the listing date November 16.

Read all the Latest Business News here