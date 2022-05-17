BSE appoints Ex RBI Deputy Guv SS Mundra as Chairman

BSE (formerly Bombay Stock Exchange) on Tuesday announced that it has approved the appointment of SS Mundra, Public Interest Director as the Chairman of the board of directors of the company. SS Mundra retired as Deputy Governor of the Reserve Bank of India on July 30, 2017, after completing a stint of three years. Prior to that, the last position held by him was as Chairman and Managing Director of Bank of Baroda from where he superannuated in July 2014. However, the appointment is subject to approval by market regulator SEBI.

In a banking career spanning over four decades, Mundra held several important positions including that of Executive Director of Union Bank of India, Chief Executive of Bank of Baroda (European Operations) amongst others.

He also served as RBI’s nominee on the Financial Stability Board (G20 Forum) and its various committees. He was also the Vice-chair of OECD’s International Network on Financial Education (INFE).

Prior to joining RBI, Mundra also served on Boards of several multi-dimensional companies like the Clearing Corporation of India Ltd (CCIL), Central Depository Services (India) Ltd. (CDSL), BOB Asset Management Company, India Infrastructure Finance Corporation (UK) Ltd. (IIFCL), IndiaFirst Life Insurance Company Ltd., Star Union Dai-Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd., National Payments Corporation of India Ltd., etc.

The experience gained in guiding these entities has bestowed him with wide leadership skills and keen insights in best practices in Corporate Governance.

Mundra has been a regular presence as a Speaker on various Forums. He has delivered more than 60 speeches/presentations on diverse issues viz. banking, financial inclusion & literacy, MSME financing, audit, Fraud Risk Management, Cyber security, Consumer Protection, Human Resource Management etc. at both domestic and international forums. Many of these speeches have been published on the websites of Reserve Bank of India and that of the Bank for International Settlements.

Amity University has conferred the Degree of Doctor of Philosophy (D.Phil.), Honoris Causa, upon Shri Mundra, in recognition of his services in the field of banking and related areas.

