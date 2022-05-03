Campus Activewear IPO Allotment Tomorrow: Know GMP, How to Check Share Application Status

Campus Activewear IPO: Footwear brand Campus Activewear, which recieved a good response from investors during its subscription period, is now set for the Campus Activewear IPO allotment process, which is most likely tomorrow, May 4, 2022. Bidders can check their application status online by logging in at the BSE website or at the website of the official registrar of this IPO.

Campus Activewear IPO: Subscription

Campus Activewear IPO received bids of over 174.02 crore (1,74,02,02,110) shares against the total issue size of over 3.36 crore (3,36,25,000) shares, data available with the National Stock Exchange (NSE) showed. The shares which are to be allocated for the qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) was subscribed 152.04 times, while those of non-institutional investors was subscribed 22.25 times and that of retail individual investors (RIIs) was subscribed 7.68 times. Apart from this, the employees’ segment category was subscribed 2.11 times, the data showed.

Campus Activewear IPO: Share Allotment

Investors are now looking forward to the share allotment date of the Campus Activewear IPO. The company is supposed to finalise the allotment by Wednesday, May 4, 2022, as per the timeline provided in the red herring prospectus (RHP).

Investors who participated in the offer can check their allotment status either on the BSE website or the website of IPO registrar by following three easy steps.

In The Case of BSE Website

a) Select issue type ‘equity’ and issue name ‘Campus Activewear’

b) Enter either application number, or PAN number

c) Finally, check box (I’m not a robot) and click on ‘search’ button

IPO Registrar’s Website

a) Select company name ‘Campus Activewear Limited - IPO’

b) Select and accordingly enter either ‘PAN’ or ‘Application Number’, or ‘DP Client ID’

c) Finally, click on ‘Search’ button

The Campus Activewear IPO will complete the process of refunds to unsuccessful investors and crediting shares in the bank accounts of eligible investors by May 6. The listing of shares of Campus Activewear is likely to take place on Monday, May 9, 2022, on both the NSE and BSE.

Campus Activewear IPO GMP

According to market observers, Campus Activewear IPO GMP (grey market premium) today is Rs 95, Rs 7 up from its yesterday’s grey market premium of Rs 88. They went on to add that rise in Campus Activewear IPO GMP today can be attributed to a sharp recovery in the secondary market in the late session on Monday. They said that there can be some more upside possible provided there is a trend reversal in the Indian stock market, when it opens on Wednesday after stock market holiday on Tuesday.

Campus Activewear is a Delhi-based footwear firm that introduced the brand ‘Campus’ in 2005. It offers a diverse product portfolio for the entire family. On listing, it will join other listed footwear peers such as Bata India, Relaxo Footwears, Khadim India, Liberty Shoes, Metro Brands and Mirza International.

JM Financial, BofA Securities India, CLSA India and Kotak Mahindra Capital Company are the book running lead managers to the IPO.

