Campus Activewear IPO GMP, Price, Size: 10 Key Things You Need to Know

Campus Activewear IPO: Athleisure footwear company Campus Activewear is set to open its initial public offering or IPO later this month. The company has recently announced the price band for its IPO. BofA Securities India, JM Financial, CLSA India and Kotak Mahindra Capital Company are the merchant bankers that advise the company on the public issue of Campus Activewear Limited. LinkIntime India is the registrar of the offer.

Here are 10 Key Things You Should Know About Campus Activewear IPO

Campus Activewear IPO Date: The Campus Activewear IPO will be open for subscription from April 26 and the bidding for anchor investors will open on April 25. The initial share sale will close on April 27, after a three-day window for investors to subscribe to the issue. Campus Activewear IPO Price Band: The company on Thursday announced that the price band for its initial share sale has been fixed at Rs 278-292 a share. Campus IPO Size: The valuation of Campus Activewear IPO has been estimated at Rs 1,400 crore, as per the papers filed by the company with Sebi. The IPO is entirely an offer for sale (OFS) of 4,79,50,000 equity shares by promoters and existing shareholders. Campus Activewear IPO GMP: The shares of Campus Activewear Limited are selling at a premium of Rs 60 at the grey market on Saturday, as per IPOWatch. This is an indication that the shares of the issue will have a decent opening on the bourses next month. Campus Activewear IPO Promoters: Hari Krishan Agarwal, and Nikhil Aggarwal together will offload 1.25 crore equity shares through the offer for sale of the IPO. On the other hand, investor TPG Growth III SF Pte Ltd will sell 2.91 crore equity shares, and other investor QRG Enterprises will be selling 60.5 lakh equity shares through OFS. Among others, Rajiv Goel and Rajesh Kumar Gupta will offload 3 lakh shares via offer for sale. Reserved Portion: Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) are entitled to buy 50 per cent of the offers, while 35 per cent has been set aside for retail investors. The remaining 15 per cent has been reserved for non-institutional investors. Further, 2 lakh shares have been reserved for the company’s employees. Campus Activewear IPO Bidding Options: Investors can bid for a minimum of 51 shares and in multiples thereof, the company has said in its filing. Objectives of Issue: The entire offer is an Offer for Sale (OFS), whereby existing shareholders will offload their stake during the IPO. The proceeds from the initial share sale will not be used directly for the benefit of the company. IPO Listing and Other Dates: The basis of allotment will be done on May 4, as per IPO Watch. The public issue will list on the bourses on May 9 tentatively. About the Company: Campus Activewear introduced the brand ‘Campus’ in 2005 and offers a diverse product portfolio for the entire family. As of fiscal year 2020, the brand has about 15 per cent of market share in the branded sports and athleisure footwear industry in India by value, which increased to approximately 17 per cent in fiscal year 2021.

