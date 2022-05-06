Campus Activewear IPO GMP Today, Know How Much Listing Gains Can be Expected

Campus Activewear IPO: The share allotment for the initial public offering (IPO) of leading athleisure brand Campus Activewear Limited has been finalised days after the issue closed for bidding. Investors who have not yet checked their allotment status can do the same on the BSE website or on the website of the registrar Link InTime India, by entering relevant documents. The price band for Campus Activewear IPO was fixed at Rs 278-292 per equity share.

The good response to Campus Activewear IPO was backed by Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIB), who subscribed 152.04 times the potion reserved for them. Non institutional buyers bid for 22.25 times the shares reserved for them, while retail buyers oversubscribed their portion by 7.68 times, as per data.

What is Campus Activewear IPO GMP Today Signalling?

As per data from IPO Watch, the unlisted shares of Campus Activewear are giving out a premium of Rs 60 on Friday, which was Rs 15 lower than the grey market premium (GMP) of yesterday.

As Campus Activewear IPO GMP today is Rs 65, it means the grey market is expecting Campus Activewear IPO listing around Rs 357 ( Rs 292 + Rs 65), around 22 per cent higher from Campus Activewear IPO price band of Rs 278 to Rs 292 per equity share.- Market observers have said that Campus Activewear IPO GMP has been steady despite negative sentiments in the secondary market, which is praiseworthy.

However, it must also be noted that grey market premiums are not often accurate and the value can be tampered with. Therefore, investors are always advised to have a detailed study of the financials of the company before investing in an issue.

Campus Activewear IPO: Listing Date

As the Campus Activewear IPO share allotment has been finalised, winning bidders will now look at the listing date. Campus Activewear shares will be listed on May 9, Monday, on both BSE and NSE. The credit to demat accounts of winning bidders will be done today.

Campus Activewear IPO: What Analysts Say on Listing Gains

“Footwear brand Campus Activewear, received a good response from investors during its subscription period. It was totally subscribed 51.75 times. The company is a monopoly in branded sports and athleisure footwear in India. During the pandemic too it maintained its operations at the gross levels and now is poised for a good expansion. The issue can be considered for both listing gains and long term holdings. As per offer documents, it has shown Bata India and Relaxo as its listed peers which are at a PE of 366.72 and 101.65 and campus activewear at P/E of 78.49," said Manoj Dalmia, founder and director of Proficient Equities Private Limited.

“Stocks appear to be in excellent condition, and we anticipate a 25 to 35 percent premium over the listing price. Stocks can be held by long-term investors and in the long run, even accumulate on the list," said Ravi Singhal, Vice Chairman at GCL securities Limited.

