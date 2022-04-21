Campus Activewear IPO to Open Next Week: Know Price, Lot Size, GMP, Other Key Details

Campus activewear IPO: Campus activewear’s initial public offering (IPO) is all set to open for subscription next week. The IPO is entirely an offer for sale (OFS) of 4.79 crore equity shares by promoters and existing shareholders. JM Financial Institutional Securities, BofA Securities India, CLSA India, and Kotak Mahindra Capital Company are the book running lead managers to the issue, while Link Intime India is the registrar of the offer.

Campus activewear IPO: Subscription

Campus activewear IPO will open for subscription on April 26 and the last day of the offer is on April 28. Anchor book will be opened for a day on April 25.

Campus activewear IPO: Price Band

The price band that has been set at Rs 278-292 per share.

Campus activewear IPO: Promotors

Promoters Hari Krishan Agarwal, and Nikhil Aggarwal together will offload 1.25 crore equity shares through offer for sale, while investor TPG Growth III SF Pte Ltd will sell 2.91 crore equity shares, and other investor QRG Enterprises will be selling 60.5 lakh equity shares through OFS. Among others, Rajiv Goel and Rajesh Kumar Gupta will offload 3 lakh shares via offer for sale.

Campus activewear IPO: Objective

The company intends to garner Rs 1,331.62 crore at lower price band and Rs 1,398.68 crore at higher price band. The object of the offer is to achieve the benefits of listing the equity shares on the stock exchanges and to carry out the offer for sale.

Campus activewear IPO: Reserved Investor Portions

Investors can bid for a minimum of 51 equity shares and in multiples of 51 shares thereafter. Retail investors can make a minimum investment of Rs 14,892 for one lot and their maximum investment would be Rs 1,93,596 for 13 lots. Half of the offer is reserved for qualified institutional buyers, 15 per cent for non-institutional bidders and the rest 35 per cent for retail investors.

Campus activewear IPO: GMP

In the grey market, Campus Activewear IPO shares were seen trading at a premium of Rs 50 per share or 17 per cent. On Thursday, the stock was ruling at Rs 342 in the grey market, as against the IPO size of Rs 292 apiece, according to the people who deal in unlisted shares of the companies.

Campus activewear IPO: About the Company

According to media reports, the company enjoyed about 15 per cent market share in the branded sports and athleisure footwear industry in India by value for fiscal 2020. The report suggests that the company’s market share was expected to increase to approximately 17 per cent in fiscal 2021.

Campus Activewear is the largest sports and athleisure footwear brand in India in terms of value and volume in FY21 as per Technopak report. The company, which has introduced brand ‘CAMPUS’ in 2005 claimed that it is the fastest growing scaled sports and athleisure footwear brand in India over FY19-FY21.

The company claimed that it covered more than 85 percent of the total addressable market for sports and athleisure footwear in India as of FY21.

Campus had launched 583 new designs in FY21. Its product portfolio is extensive with 1,433 active styles for men, 241 active styles for women and 485 active styles for kids and children as on December 2021.

On listing, Campus Activewear will join other listed footwear peers such as Bata India, Relaxo Footwears, Khadim India, Liberty Shoes, Metro Brands and Mirza International.

